Open Extended Reactions

2K Games has revealed the first of five planned character packs for WWE 2K25, bringing the quartet of Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in on the action. However, the pack's fifth member remains a mystery, as the publisher has teased that they would be announced and added in the coming weeks.

Three NBA stars are set to jump into the ring with the next pack -- and Indiana Pacers guard (and noted WWE fan) Tyrese Haliburton has been revealed as the first of this trio.

Here's the schedule for the remaining WWE 2K25 additions this year:

Dunk & Destruction Pack -- Jun. 25

Fearless Pack -- Jul. 23

Attitude Era Superstars Pack -- Sep. 17

Saturday Night's Main Event Pack -- Nov. 12

All of these character packs are part of WWE 2K25's Season Pass, which is an extra purchase for anyone owning the Standard Edition of the game. Players with the Deadman and Bloodline Editions get automatic access to all Season Pass additions.

The New Wave Pack, as this first DLC is called, also has over 40 new moves and taunts in tow, including the signature maneuvers for the four added characters. MyFaction and The Island got some free content updates as well, so even players without the Season Pass get to dive into an array of fresh stuff.