Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Entertainment has shared some of its plans for the PS5 version of Maximum Football for its as-yet-unspecified Summer 2025 release date.

Version 1.0 of the game, which will coincide with the PS5 launch, will feature brand-new weather effects such as rain and snow. While these will only be cosmetic initially, weather effects will gain gameplay impact in another update planned for later in the year.

Players will be able to customize their stadium more thoroughly going forward, and it'll be very colorful. Next on the list of aspects users can adapt to their taste are the turf and seats. Whether users prefer a more natural look or want to go a little wild, the options will be there.

On the mechanical side, the developers are working on a new playcalling system, which they're hoping will add another layer of realism to CPU coaching and address several points of players' feedback, such as issues with late game playcalling, defensive playcalling, and run as well as pass balance.

Before any of that will be available in the game, though, Maximum Entertainment is planning on additional fine-tuning on the recently added blocking improvements.