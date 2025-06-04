Open Extended Reactions

Soccer fans who've been hoping to try out free-to-play title UFL on PC can finally mark a date on their calendars: A free demo for the game will be available on PC from June 9 to 16 during the upcoming Steam Next Fest.

A date for the full PC release still hasn't been set, but developer Strikerz Inc. is still targeting a 2025 release. Feedback from the demo will help with the optimization of the PC version, studio CEO Eugene Nashikov explained, adding that "we are getting closer" to the PC release.

UFL is already available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, where it received a major update towards the end of May.

The patch included a wide range of improvements to offensive gameplay, which aim to make it feel more dynamic and satisfying. Adjustments to players' stamina attributes have been made as well in an effort to better represent realistic fatigue behavior. UFL also added two stadiums -- the fully licensed Bridge Meadow and Alphamega Stadium.

UFL is part of an entire wave of free-to-play sports sims who hope to win at least a small share of the lucrative pie that is this genre, the majority of which is being controlled by the likes of EA Sports and 2K Games.

Like Maximum Football, UFL has deliberately made its barriers of entry low with the free-to-play business model, hoping to attract enough players to finance its further development through the sale of in-game cosmetics, of which additional ones were added in the latest update as well.