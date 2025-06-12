Open Extended Reactions

Italian indie studio 3DClouds has published the first demo for its upcoming racing game, Formula Legends. The title is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch with its release being targeted for later in 2025.

Formula Legends wants to offer an accessible racing experience that celebrates the history of Formula 1. This means that players can dive into the formulas of the past, racing with cars that look completely different from the machines seen in the discipline today.

The indie studio doesn't own any of the official licenses, so players won't be able to select the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to jump into official Ferrari or McLaren cars. Tracks won't be called Spa-Francorchamps or Silverstone, but the 'Ardennes GP' might still take place on a circuit that vaguely resembles a certain legendary track in Belgium.

While aiming to offer an arcade-like experience, Formula Legends still contains elements like tire wear, fuel consumption, car damage, changing weather and track rubbering -- so players looking for an in-depth experience that makes them feel like real pros can find a home here as well.

In the demo, hobby drivers can jump into the cockpits of cars and teams inspired by Formula 1 in the mid 70s, early 90s, and today, racing online on the Ardennes GP circuit. 3DClouds CEO Francesco Bruschi called on racing enthusiasts to leave their honest feedback, regardless of whether they are casual or hardcore fans.

Players can try out Formula Legends for free on PC via Steam during the ongoing Next Fest.