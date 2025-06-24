        <
        >

          McTominay, Rodri lead EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2

          The next round of Shapeshifters players adds more twists on familiar names. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Jun 24, 2025, 03:20 PM

          The Shapeshifters program continues in EA Sports FC 25 with the release of a second squad. As is tradition, the athletes featured in this series have gone through a couple of transformations, imbuing them with completely fresh playstyles and even positions.

          Manchester City's defensive midfielder Rodri has stepped further back on the pitch and now acts as a center back with immense Passing, Dribbling, and Pace in addition to Defending and Physical. Scott McTominay, Rodri's counterpart at SSC Napoli, has gone the other direction: he's been transformed into a striker with maximum points in both Shooting and Physical, making him a challenge for even the best defenders.

          American center back Sean Zawadzki, who plays for Columbus Crew in MLS and only had a single 67 OVR player item up until now, has put on gloves and become a goalkeeper with 94 OVR -- one of the biggest point gains in the entire program.

          Here's the full roster of Shapeshifters Team 2 in EA FC 25:

          Additional Icons and Heroes are accompanying this squad, among them Dutch legend Johan Cruyff and Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.