The Shapeshifters program continues in EA Sports FC 25 with the release of a second squad. As is tradition, the athletes featured in this series have gone through a couple of transformations, imbuing them with completely fresh playstyles and even positions.
Manchester City's defensive midfielder Rodri has stepped further back on the pitch and now acts as a center back with immense Passing, Dribbling, and Pace in addition to Defending and Physical. Scott McTominay, Rodri's counterpart at SSC Napoli, has gone the other direction: he's been transformed into a striker with maximum points in both Shooting and Physical, making him a challenge for even the best defenders.
American center back Sean Zawadzki, who plays for Columbus Crew in MLS and only had a single 67 OVR player item up until now, has put on gloves and become a goalkeeper with 94 OVR -- one of the biggest point gains in the entire program.
Here's the full roster of Shapeshifters Team 2 in EA FC 25:
Scott McTominay -- SSC Napoli (98 OVR)
Rodri -- Manchester City (98 OVR)
Alexia Putellas -- FC Barcelona (98 OVR)
Bukayo Saka -- Arsenal FC (97 OVR)
Alexander Isak -- Newcastle United (97 OVR)
Lautaro Martínez -- Inter Milan (97 OVR)
Mary Earps -- Paris Saint-Germain (96 OVR)
Theo Hernández -- AC Milan (96 OVR)
Wendie Renard -- Olympique Lyonnais (96 OVR)
Federico Valverde -- Real Madrid (96 OVR)
Emily Sams -- Orlando Pride (96 OVR)
Tomás Soucek -- West Ham United (95 OVR)
Nuno Tavares -- Lazio (95 OVR)
Alassane Pléa -- Borussia Mönchengladbach (95 OVR)
Neco Williams -- Nottingham Forest (95 OVR)
Miguel Almirón -- Atlanta United (95 OVR)
Asisat Oshoala -- Bay FC (95 OVR)
Ève Périsset -- RC Strasbourg (94 OVR)
Dominik Kohr -- 1. FSV Mainz 05 (94 OVR)
Sean Zawadzki -- Columbus Crew (94 OVR)
Additional Icons and Heroes are accompanying this squad, among them Dutch legend Johan Cruyff and Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.