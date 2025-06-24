Open Extended Reactions

The Shapeshifters program continues in EA Sports FC 25 with the release of a second squad. As is tradition, the athletes featured in this series have gone through a couple of transformations, imbuing them with completely fresh playstyles and even positions.

Manchester City's defensive midfielder Rodri has stepped further back on the pitch and now acts as a center back with immense Passing, Dribbling, and Pace in addition to Defending and Physical. Scott McTominay, Rodri's counterpart at SSC Napoli, has gone the other direction: he's been transformed into a striker with maximum points in both Shooting and Physical, making him a challenge for even the best defenders.

American center back Sean Zawadzki, who plays for Columbus Crew in MLS and only had a single 67 OVR player item up until now, has put on gloves and become a goalkeeper with 94 OVR -- one of the biggest point gains in the entire program.

Here's the full roster of Shapeshifters Team 2 in EA FC 25:

Additional Icons and Heroes are accompanying this squad, among them Dutch legend Johan Cruyff and Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.