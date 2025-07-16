Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham returns for another stint on the EA Sports FC cover, but he's joined by his old friend and rival Jamal Musiala for EA FC 26. The young stars from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich share the cover of the game's Standard Edition, while fan favorite Zlatan Ibrahimovic decorates the Ultimate Edition.

EA also confirmed that EA FC 26 will be released on Sep. 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The customary advanced access period for those pre-purchasing the Ultimate Edition begins on Sep. 19.

Bellingham has another robust season behind him, scoring nine goals and nine assists in 31 La Liga matches as well as three goals and three assists in 13 Champions League matches.

His German counterpart managed to score a dozen goals and four assists in only 25 Bundesliga games as well as three goals and four assists in a dozen Champions League matches, helping Bayern reclaim the national title from Leverkusen.

Aside from being young superstars from rival clubs -- Bellingham used to play for Bayern's archnemesis Borussia Dortmund -- the duo has a personal history, having been roommates during their junior careers.

EA focused its reveal trailer for FC 26 on gameplay instead of cinematics, emphasizing how it implemented changes based on fan feedback. Among other improvements, EA FC 26 allows players to choose between two different gameplay modes -- competitive and authentic -- in order to cater to the tastes of different target audiences.