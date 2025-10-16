Open Extended Reactions

For the first time in the WWE 2K series, the latest game, WWE 2K25, is coming to mobile later this year. It will be available to those with an active Netflix subscription.

The mobile edition of the game will be slightly more limited than the full game available on PC and gaming consoles, but with 2K releasing gameplay screenshots alongside the announcement, it seems to be a solid port of the game for more limited devices.

As part of these limitations, the game's roster is significantly reduced to just over 40 of WWE's biggest stars from the past and present, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Only singles and tag team matches will be playable -- other match-types like Street Fight or Hell in a Cell have yet to be announced as being included.

There will also be a career mode unique to this version of the game, where you'll play as a superstar of your choice and complete a series of matches to increase stats and ratings to become more powerful.

No official release date has been announced for the port, though it is currently undergoing a beta test in the Philippines and Singapore, allowing developers to gather data on what changes or fixes need to be made for an anticipated launch before the end of 2025.