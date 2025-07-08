Open Extended Reactions

The next DLC pack for WWE 2K25 is coming at the end of July, and thanks to WWE 2K25 coming to Nintendo Switch 2, we've learned the identity of the surprise star for this pack. As revealed in a promo image on the Nintendo eShop for WWE 2K25, popular YouTuber/streamer KSI will be the featured star for the next DLC pack.

KSI has had a couple of major appearances on WWE programming. At WrestleMania 39 in 2023, he appeared in the Prime energy drink mascot costume to interfere in fellow YouTuber Logan Paul's bout against Seth Rollins. It didn't end well for KSI, though, as it saw Rollins send KSI through the announcer's table with a frogsplash. The second came last year during a segment on SmackDown alongside Logan Paul, which once again ended in disaster as he took an RKO from Randy Orton for his trouble.

KSI joins wrestling stars New Jack, Penta, Jordynne Grace, and Bull Nakano in the Fearless Pack, set to be released on July 23, 2025.