The order for the top 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft is set after Super Bowl LVII. The Carolina Panthers now own the No. 1 pick after they made a big trade with the Chicago Bears.

Several other teams have the opportunity to make big moves, as there have been seven trades involving first-round picks. The Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are in line to have two first-round selections. This year's Round 1 will have 31 picks as the Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations. The Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers also will not have a first-round selection. The Denver Broncos don't own their own first-round selection but will have one from a trade that sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a deal that included the 49ers' 2023 first-round pick.

The 2023 NFL draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, with the first round slated for April 27. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 28, and Rounds 4 through 7 will be on April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

Check out the top 31 picks below. (Team write-ups below have been updated from December.)

The Panthers gave up wide receiver DJ Moore, the No. 9 overall pick, the 61st pick, another first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025 to move into the Chicago Bears' pick at No. 1. The Panthers haven't taken a quarterback in the first round since Cam Newton with the top pick in 2011, which was the only time that Carolina has ever selected at No. 1. Now owning the No. 1 pick, it is time to end the quarterback turmoil the team has experienced since midway through the 2018 season when Newton suffered a shoulder injury. This marks the first time the No. 1 pick has been dealt since the Los Angeles Rams traded up to pick quarterback Jared Goff in 2016. -- David Newton

The Texans' rebuild is stuck in the mud. Why? Because they're searching for their quarterback of the future and --with Lovie Smith fired hours after the season finale -- a new coach. There was optimism before the season that Davis Mills could become the long-term answer, but he was benched after 10 starts (and 11 interceptions). After backup Kyle Allen struggled through two starts, however, Mills returned as the starter in Week 14. Going into this draft, Houston must find its franchise signal-caller to give its rebuild any legitimacy. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Arizona will have a plethora of needs in the first round, and sticking to its "best player available" philosophy hasn't always benefited the team. This draft will be about making quarterback Kyler Murray happy and giving him more options to work with, whether that's an offensive lineman or an offensive target. The Cardinals will have a new coach and general manager -- they hired Monti Ossenfort for the GM job on Jan. 16 -- calling the shots for this draft. Murray's rehab and surgery for the season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 14 lingers over their offseason. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Colts have drafted two quarterbacks in the first round since 1998: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. With their need at the position as dire as ever, look for a heightened focus on the passers in this class. The Colts have other issues to sort out -- such as who will be their coach going forward -- but there is no debate about the critical situation at quarterback, given Matt Ryan's age (37) and performance and the unproven status of Sam Ehlinger. -- Stephen Holder

The Russell Wilson trade has general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks sitting pretty. With the Broncos at 5-12, the first-round pick they owe Seattle landed at No. 5. Picking that early gives the Seahawks a rare chance at adding the impact defensive lineman they badly need up front, but they'd also need a quarterback if they let Geno Smith walk in free agency. Seattle also owns Denver's second-round pick, meaning it's likely to have three top-40 picks. -- Brady Henderson

Ever since he arrived in Detroit, general manager Brad Holmes has shown an eye for draft talent, picking gems such as fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is off to a record-breaking start to his career. There will be tough decisions made in this draft, and the Lions likely will have to address quarterback and cornerback. Yes, Jared Goff had a great season, but Detroit needs to secure young talent at that spot, and the secondary is its largest need on defense. -- Eric Woodyard

A year after waiting until the third round to make its first selection -- general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels dealt first- and second-round picks to Green Bay for wideout Davante Adams -- Las Vegas again needs to get a little bit of everything. Little has changed, even with stars such as Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby on the roster. The wild card, though, is quarterback. Because even though Derek Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with a no-trade clause last offseason, the Raiders have a three-day window after the season to move on with a relatively cheap $5.6 million salary-cap hit. -- Paul Gutierrez

The Falcons might be well-served by focusing on defensive linemen and edge rushers in this draft. They once again ranked toward the bottom of the league in sacks (21) and pressure percentage (22%), and the team desperately needs to find players to surround star tackle Grady Jarrett. It was Atlanta's biggest need last year -- and remains its biggest need this offseason, only this time there is cap money to play with. -- Michael Rothstein

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. In return, Chicago will get wide receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers' first-round pick (No. 9 overall), the 61st pick, another first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. Talks for the No. 1 pick had intensified since last week's NFL scouting combine, sources told Schefter, with multiple teams, including the Houston Texans, also expressing interest in making a deal with Chicago. -- ESPN staff

The 14-3 Eagles have made a deep run in the playoffs and will still end up with two first-round picks. With Jalen Hurts solidifying his spot as the starting quarterback, Philadelphia can focus on the offensive line, defensive line and secondary. -- Tim McManus

The Titans will be making draft selections without general manager Jon Robinson for the first time since 2015 -- they hired Ran Carthon for the GM job on Jan. 17. This draft will be critical for a team stuck in a cycle of early playoff exits. Tennessee has invested heavily in the defense and gotten the desired results, but the offense lacks established dynamic playmakers outside of running back Derrick Henry, so this draft needs to yield players who can help put points on the board. -- Turron Davenport

This pick is the Texans' second of the draft and came from a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson. In the trade, the Texans received 2022, 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, plus a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. -- ESPN staff

The Jets should be back to having a normal draft. After stockpiling picks in the past two drafts -- they had six total selections in the top 36 -- they have one pick in each of the top rounds. That makes it harder to fill needs, but they obviously don't have as many as in previous years. This puts more pressure on general manager Joe Douglas and his scouting department because the margin for error is slimmer than in the high-volume years, but it's a sign of progress in their rebuild. -- Rich Cimini

The Patriots are stocked with picks -- an additional third-rounder from a 2022 draft-day trade with Carolina, an extra fourth-rounder from previously dealing running back Sony Michel to the Rams, and two additional sixth-rounders from trades involving Stephon Gilmore and Jarrett Stidham -- which will provide plenty of flexibility to make trades. If an offensive tackle is in striking distance early, that would be a slam dunk. Shaky play at that position, due in part to a run of injuries, has contributed to the offense ranking 20th in the NFL in sacks taken per pass play. -- Mike Reiss

Still waiting for that first-round receiver? It will be Year 21 without one, especially since it appears the Packers hit on second-rounder Christian Watson and fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs last year. Yet the Packers still need to get their quarterback -- whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love -- help. That must come in the form of a tackle and a tight end. Who knows how much longer David Bakhtiari will hold up at left tackle? And it's still not a given that Yosh Nijman is a long-term starter. At tight end, Robert Tonyan is their only playmaker, and he's on an expiring contract. -- Rob Demovsky

The Commanders have eight selections in the draft, with three of those coming in the seventh round. They do not have a third-round pick because of the Carson Wentz trade but likely will get one for losing guard Brandon Scherff to free agency last offseason. They're in a good position to address a few areas. Washington needs more depth at corner and could use its first pick there. Quarterback could be an option, depending on how the position shakes out: Wentz has no guaranteed money and can be cut; Taylor Heinicke will be a free agent; and Sam Howell started one game. The Commanders need more quality interior offensive linemen and speed everywhere. -- John Keim

The Steelers have several immediate positions of need they could fill after addressing the quarterback position in 2022. At the top of their wish list should be cornerback, offensive tackle, interior offensive line and defensive tackle. Since Pittsburgh parted ways with Joe Haden after last season, a true lockdown cornerback hasn't emerged. And on the offensive line, 2021 fourth-round selection Dan Moore Jr. has been one of the most-penalized tackles and has allowed eight sacks. -- Brooke Pryor

This is the Lions' second pick of the first round. Detroit's No. 6 pick was acquired in the 2021 trade with the Rams that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. The Lions received a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. -- ESPN staff

Everything the Bucs do this offseason centers on whether quarterback Tom Brady returns, as his contract expires at the end of the season. If he returns, the quarterback situation will have security, and they will be looking to contend. If he doesn't, and they can't find a veteran replacement, the Bucs will shift to "rebuild" mode. -- Jenna Laine

This pick is the Seahawks' second of the first round. Seattle's No. 5 pick was acquired in an offseason trade with the Broncos that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. In the trade, the Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round selection. -- ESPN staff

The Chargers have used first-round picks the past two years to build protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, selecting left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2021 and right guard Zion Johnson last April. That trend could continue, with a need to solidify the right tackle spot, where starter Trey Pipkins III is scheduled to become a free agent. The Bolts have seven draft picks despite sending a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears as part of the trade for Khalil Mack. During the draft, the Bears sent a 2023 sixth-round back in exchange for two 2022 seventh-round selections. -- Lindsey Thiry

While there will be plenty of clamoring for the Ravens to address wide receiver in the first round because of a lack of productivity, no one should be surprised if Baltimore uses its top pick on a cornerback. Marcus Peters is a free agent after a season in which he has clashed with coach John Harbaugh on the sideline and has not looked like himself on the field. Baltimore will need to find another starter to pair with Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens have long prioritized the cornerback position but haven't selected one in the first round since 2017. -- Jamison Hensley

One of these years, the Vikings will have to think about life after Kirk Cousins. He'll turn 35 before next season, and barring another contract extension, will enter 2023 in the final year of his current deal. The Vikings' unexpectedly successful season makes it unlikely that they'll be in a position to select one of the top quarterbacks in this draft, but it's a central team-building issue that is only going to intensify moving forward. -- Kevin Seifert

Despite spending $128 million in guaranteed money on seven defensive free agents and selecting five defensive players in the first three rounds the past two offseasons, defense remains the Jaguars' top priority this offseason. The pass rush has largely been ineffective (2022 No. 1 pick Travon Walker and 2019 No. 7 pick Josh Allen combined for just 11.5 sacks) and the interior of the defensive line needs an upgrade, too. Cornerback could be the top target if the Jaguars aren't willing to move Darious Williams -- who was signed to be the nickelback -- outside permanently. -- Michael DiRocco

The big question for the Giants will be whether they can -- or will -- take a quarterback in the first round. Sure, it won't be easy if they decide to go in that direction, but Buffalo (where general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll worked previously) had the 21st overall pick in the 2018 draft, traded up twice and landed Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. The Giants have nine picks in April's draft and should add two more compensatory selections. That gives them something to work with. -- Jordan Raanan

There are several positions the Cowboys could target this offseason, such as running back, tight end, linebacker and potentially even a quarterback for the future. Cornerback is a major need, however. Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in October that could have a long road for rehab. Anthony Brown, who is set to be a free agent, suffered a torn Achilles in December. The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs under contract through 2023 but would like to extend his contract. Cornerback looks like the biggest position to target going into the draft. -- Todd Archer

The Bills don't have a surplus of picks in this draft, with the team trading away two late-round picks at the deadline for running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe. They have an additional fifth-round pick after trading offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Cardinals, however. The Bills' biggest needs will depend on what they do in free agency, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer -- two key defensive players -- set to be free agents. They won't have to do major roster work in the draft, but there are positions that they will likely need to address, with the offensive line being another candidate. -- Alaina Getzenberg

With quarterback Joe Burrow's contract extension looming, the Bengals likely will need a plug-and-play starter in the draft to offset Burrow's impending salary-cap hit. Cincinnati could address tight end or slot receiver, which could arise as needs this offseason. Finding high-leverage contributors in this class will be key to Cincinnati's success for the next couple of years. -- Ben Baby

This pick comes to the Saints in the trade for coach Sean Payton, and it has been dealt two other times since 2021. It started out as the 49ers' selection, but they traded it to the Dolphins in a deal that saw the 49ers move up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft. After that, Miami traded it to the Broncos in a deal for edge rusher Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline in 2022. -- ESPN staff

This is the Eagles' second pick of the draft. The No. 10 pick came from a trade before last April's draft with the Saints. In the trade, Philadelphia received a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, plus 2022 third-round and seventh-round selections. -- ESPN Staff

Depending on the number of compensatory picks they're awarded, the Chiefs could have as many as 11 choices. That makes this draft more about quantity than quality, particularly since the Chiefs have only one pick in each of the first three rounds. They will have the flexibility to move up for a particular player if they so choose, however. They've done a nice job of drafting in the late rounds in recent years, so they could find a productive player or two on the third day if they keep all their picks. -- Adam Teicher