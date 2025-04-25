        <
          Round 2 NFL mock draft: Best available prospects, predictions

          • Matt MillerApr 25, 2025, 05:50 AM
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. Prior to joining ESPN, Matt spent 11 years as a senior draft analyst at Bleacher Report.
          The Browns are officially on the clock for the No. 33 overall pick, so it's time for a first look at which prospects could go where on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft Friday. There were four trades in Round 1 on Thursday and three involved a pick in Round 2. The Jaguars kicked things off, sending its No. 36 pick to Cleveland. The Giants sent its No. 34 pick to the Texans, and the Rams grabbed the No. 46 pick from the Falcons.

          There are several top prospects available, including Shedeur Sanders, who is my No. 2 quarterback. Luther Burden III, Will Johnson, Mike Green and Nick Emmanwori are all top players ranked in my top 50. Where could these prospects land Friday night?

          Here's my Round 2 mock draft based on fit, need and how every team could fill roster holes. Lastly, I predict top prospects available in Round 3, plus team fits. I will not predict trades, though it is likely a few might happen.

          Let's start with Cleveland.

          Round 2 mock draft

          33. Cleveland Browns