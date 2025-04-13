Open Extended Reactions

It takes NFL evaluators about a year to fully build a draft board. And these expanding scouting staffs are using analytics more than ever for what Denver Broncos general manager George Paton refers to as the "race for information."

So, there are fewer true come-from-nowhere sleeper stories than ever. But there are still a handful of prospects who play their way up the charts through on-field production and predraft work.

With the 2025 NFL draft less than two weeks away, let's look at some players who have gained the most ground over the past seven months. Last year's list included quarterback J.J. McCarthy (pick No. 10), tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53) and offensive tackle Patrick Paul (No. 55), among others.

Here are some of the top risers in 2025, starting with two players in the trenches who made significant leaps from their preseason evaluations.

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Scouts Inc. ranking: 8

How far he climbed boards: There were league scouts and evaluators who had Membou as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 possibility before the start of the 2024 season. But his play this season and his workouts during the predraft circuit have shot him up draft boards. He's now entrenched as a first-round pick, might get picked in the top 10 and could even be the first lineman off the board.

Turning point: At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, Membou is a powerful presence who jolts defenders at the line of scrimmage with his first punch. There wasn't a specific performance that led to his rise like others on this list. Instead, evaluators got to see him dominate every Saturday against SEC pass rushers, who are among the best prospects at their position in the 2025 and 2026 classes. He allowed one sack over 12 games in 2024.

Why he rose: Because Membou doesn't have prototypical tackle height, some evaluators hastily slated him to move inside to guard. But his tape and predraft testing showed upside at tackle, which immediately enhanced his first-round value. Membou's 82-inch wingspan at the combine is on par with some of the tallest tackles in this class.

What they're saying: "At tackle, you have to be a little more athletic to handle that speed off the edge. I think most teams think I'm athletically capable enough to play tackle ... it just depends on what their needs are." -- Membou on where NFL teams see him playing

Grey Zabel, C/G, North Dakota State

Scouts Inc. ranking: 41

How far he climbed boards: Like Membou, Zabel opened the season well below his current ranking. Many in the league saw the versatile lineman as a quality option early on Day 3. Now, he's most likely to hear his name early on Day 2 or even late in Round 1.

Turning point: A first-team FCS All-America selection at left tackle this past season, Zabel has put plenty on tape through two national championship wins with the Bison. But he rose up draft boards after dominating essentially every drill during Senior Bowl practices. He sent everybody home from Mobile, Alabama, wanting to dive further into his evaluation.

Why he rose: He started games at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard in college; he has also shown scouts he could play center during the predraft process. Zabel's power in the run game was unquestioned, but he also progressively showed improvement in handling power in pass protection last season.

What they're saying: "The biggest thing is understanding the different responsibilities depending on which hand you have down, which stance you're in, and even if you have to snap the football. You never know where a team might need you in any given week, so just being the best football player you can be is the most important thing. ... I think my ability to play multiple spots is something that teams value." -- Zabel on where he could play in the NFL

play 0:46 Grey Zabel's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Scouts Inc. ranking: 53

How far he climbed boards: Porter was a Day 3 "maybe" for some teams because of his quirky resume. He's 24 years old, he played six college seasons, he switched from wide receiver to defensive back in 2022, and all seven of his collegiate starts came in 2024. But he has worked his way into being a solid Day 2 selection.

Turning point: Porter made an early mark in Iowa State's second game of the season, snagging two interceptions in a 20-19 win over rival Iowa. He only registered one more interception over the rest of the season, but he is the classic potential over production player -- fitting the typical riser profile.

Why he rose: His measurements stood out at the combine, as his 6-foot-3 height and 33⅛-inch arm length gives him the coveted reach defensive coaches want. His 4.3-second 40-yard dash also tied for third among all players who ran. Porter showed that he has elite traits and is still an ascending player despite his age. Porter is also a high-value special teams player, with five blocked kicks in his career.

What they're saying: "I had to work a lot on my press [coverage skills]. I converted from wide [receiver] to corner, and especially with my frame, I've got long arms and really make receivers uncomfortable at the line of scrimmage. ... I had great success this past season but still think that there's a lot left. And really I'm just scratching the surface. My best football is still ahead of me." -- Porter on moving from receiver to corner

Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Scouts Inc. ranking: 58

How far he climbed boards: Bech was also considered a late Day 3 pick when the 2024 season started. But after becoming only the fifth TCU player to have a 1,000-yard receiving season (1,034), and his work at the Senior Bowl, Bech is solidly a Day 2 pick.

Turning point: After two years of limited playing time at LSU and a 12-catch season at TCU in 2023, he showed smooth, precise routes with impeccable hands throughout last season. He then was one of the best players of Senior Bowl week. He finished it as the game's MVP only a month after his brother, Tiger, died in the pickup truck attack in New Orleans.

play 0:53 Jack Bech's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from TCU's Jack Bech.

Why he rose: His 2024 season drew attention, especially the confidence he showed with his routes and in contested-catch situations. He showcased his willingness to compete with the best defensive backs in the country in Mobile, consistently creating separation and finishing plays.

What they're saying: "I feel like I have the best hands in this draft class. That comes with just a lot of hard work after practice, trying to catch the most Jugs, not only on the team but out of anybody in the country, day in and day out. There wasn't a practice that I skipped, where I wasn't out there catching extra Jugs balls. That's just where my confidence comes from." -- Bech on his potential

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Scouts Inc. ranking: 105

How far he climbed boards: A transfer from UNLV, Williams was well down in the Day 3 range when last season began. Thanks to his a 17.1 yards per catch average and down-the-field explosiveness, he could get selected early on Day 3 or even late on Day 2.

Turning point: Anytime a player has 14 touchdowns in a season, that's going to be an attention grabber. It was the second-best single-season total in Washington State history and included back-to-back three-touchdown games against Utah State and New Mexico.

Why he rose: His 4.4-second 40 at the combine confirmed the dynamic vertical speed scouts saw on tape. Many wide receiver coaches see a player who can bring some position versatility as well. And even though Williams did not return punts at Washington State (he returned one career kickoff), he caught punts at the combine for several team representatives.

What they're saying: "He's got the easy speed. There's some drops and he's late with his hands sometimes, but when he crosses the field he creates space, and I watched him beat press over and over again." -- NFC personnel executive

Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Scouts Inc. ranking: 209

How far he climbed boards: If you asked scouts about McWilliams' draft stock after the 2023 season, there would not have been a lot of excitement. But he made the most of his one season at UCF after four years at UAB and could find his way into early or middle Day 3 if the right situation presents itself.

Turning point: McWilliams' 2024 tape was filled with instances of him attacking the line of scrimmage in run support, including five tackles for loss and one forced fumble. That's a skill which sticks out to defensive backs coaches who want willing tacklers. He can be a potential nickel corner for a team with a heavy menu of zone coverages.

Why he rose: The improvement he made between his past two college seasons indicates there is even more room for him to grow. He also has plenty of special teams potential in punt coverage, and his 4.41 40 at the combine didn't hurt.

What they're saying: "I wish he located the ball better -- he doesn't always find it when he's not facing the play -- but he'll tackle and he's got some burst when he closes to the ball. Think people can work with that." -- AFC area scout

Thomas Perry, G/C, Middlebury

Scouts Inc. ranking: Unranked

How far he climbed boards: Like most Division III players, Perry was not on anyone's board until recently. He's worth a Day 3 selection, or maybe even higher, for those willing to look beyond the college competition he routinely overwhelmed.

Turning point: He was the only D-III player invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl this year and consistently displayed his exceptional play strength in practices. He quickly became "Thomas the Tank" in some social media missives and took reps at center for the first time in his career.

Why he rose: Perry may be one of the most powerful players in this class and has shown lower-body flexibility in his play. Take his strength, add in potential position versatility and mix in a heavy dose of football knowledge, and Perry is a hidden gem. There are offensive line coaches who hope other teams don't take a chance on him before they do.

What they're saying: "Talk to the kid, you're impressed with all of it. I'll say in our meetings there's a place for this guy and let's see what he becomes." -- AFC area scout