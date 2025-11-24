Shedeur Sanders leads the Browns to a 24-10 win on the road in his first start with the team. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

NFL teams remained petty as the calendar nears the holiday week, but one squad took it to another level.

The Cleveland Browns are back in the win column after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10.

In his first career NFL start, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 209 yards along with a touchdown and interception each. Cleveland recorded 10 sacks, the most in a game by any team over the last two seasons. Defensive end Myles Garrett accounted for three sacks himself, pushing him to 18 on the season.

Sanders and Garrett were the theme of the Browns' troll after the game. The team edited their faces in a frame from the 2009 film "The Hangover," which is set in Las Vegas. Cleveland also crossed out the "Sin" in "Sin City" for "Win."

VIVAAAAAAA LAS VEGAS pic.twitter.com/I3heKrEQJ3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 24, 2025

Here are the top NFL trolls from Week 12.

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a Week 11 loss to beat the Tennessee Titans on the road.

Seattle jumped out to a 23-3 lead early in the third quarter after quarterback Sam Darnold connected with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns -- his second career game with 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks made sure to poke fun at the Titans multiple times, including their postgame caption which emphasized the "W" in "yeehaWWWW." They also put a spin on a lyric from Tennessee based rap group Three 6 Mafia, "It's A Tennessee Thing."

We're the only ten we see. 😏 pic.twitter.com/yIWxVI8FsU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 23, 2025

The New England Patriots can't stop winning, notching their ninth straight victory by outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals. It's the Patriots longest winning streak outside the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era.

Cincinnati took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter before New England responded with 17 consecutive points to regain control. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 294 yards plus a touchdown and interception each.

New England kept its troll simple -- replacing the "C" in "Cincinnati" with a "W."

The Houston Texans are winners of three straight after defeating the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football."

Houston's defense showed out by forcing three turnovers and sacking Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen eight times, tied for its most sacks in a game in franchise history. Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while Allen had no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Texans trolled the Bills multiple times, including a spin on the team's "Bills Mafia" fan base moniker and posting a compilation of players eating buffalo wings.

Say it with us nowww 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/PRq8yKbQbm — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2025

we love a good buffa𝐋o wing 😉🍗 pic.twitter.com/PTm7am64bH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2025

Not only is it Friday, it's victory Friday 😝 pic.twitter.com/Zus22yLbS7 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2025

Tape this to ya front door 😏 pic.twitter.com/iFMLv0DhkI — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2025

ESPN Research contributed to this story.