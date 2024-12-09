Fantasy football dynasty watch: Jalen McMillan's big game a sign of things to come?

Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan put up 21.9 fantasy points in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, reaching the end zone twice in a breakout game for the 2024 third-rounder out of Washington. He set a career high with 63 receiving yards -- 28 more than his previous best.

The Buccaneers have faced the league's eighth-hardest schedule this year but, looking ahead, ESPN's analytics project Tampa Bay to have the third-easiest schedule for the rest of the season. They'll take on the Chargers, Cowboys and Panthers during the fantasy playoffs.

That said, McMillan hasn't been consistent as a first-year pro, scoring under 10 fantasy points in five straight games prior to Sunday, and has seen seven or more targets in just two of those. For now, he's best suited as a flex option in deeper leagues.

Looking further down the road, McMillan's dynasty outlook is intriguing. With Chris Godwin potentially leaving in free agency, McMillan could step into a much larger role by 2025.

Sunday's game against the Raiders showed, at the very least, he's worth paying closer attention to going forward.

Other rookie notes to know from Week 14

Malik Nabers finished with 10 targets and 14.9 fantasy points against the Saints, playing 93.2% of the snaps and running a route on 90% of the Giants 51 pass plays.

Another loss for the Falcons (6-7), and Kirk Cousins now has eight interceptions and just 27.0 fantasy points in the last four games. A change could be coming with first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wings.

Brian Thomas Jr. leads all rookies in games with at least 75 receiving yards (7). In the last two games with Mac Jones at quarterback, he's had 10+ targets and scored 16.0 or more fantasy points in consecutive games.

Jonathan Brooks suffered a non-contact knee injury, the same knee he rehabbed for 12 months. Combined with Chuba Hubbard extended, this clouds Brooks' dynasty value moving forward.

Isaac Guerendo finished with 17 touches and 26.8 fantasy points against the Bears. He's the second rookie to record multiple rushing touchdowns in a game this season.

Rookie dynasty rankings

Quarterback

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

6. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Running back

1. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (up 9 from last week)

3. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (down 1)

4. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

5. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

6. Braelon Allen, New York Jets (up 1)

7. Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

8. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (down 2)

9. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (down 1)

10. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (down 1)

11. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos (down 1)

12. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (down 8)

13. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (down 1)

Wide receiver

1. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (up 1)

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (down 2)

5. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (up 1)

6. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (up 4)

7. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

8. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (down 3)

9. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

10. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers (down 2)

11. Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

12. Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos

13. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

Tight end

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

2. Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

3. Theo Johnson, New York Giants

4. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers