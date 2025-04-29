Open Extended Reactions

It's not just EA Sports College Football 26 -- an exciting gaming summer continues for football fans on Aug. 14, 2025, with the release of Madden NFL 26 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. The football simulation will leave behind PS4 and Xbox One entirely, instead making its long-awaited return to a Nintendo console for the first time since Madden NFL 13, which was available on the Wii U.

Madden NFL 26 will be released a bit over a month after EA CFB 26, giving dedicated fans enough time to enjoy their high school and college careers before moving into the big league. Here's all the information we have about each new Madden version:

Madden NFL 26 -- Standard edition

Bonuses for preordering:

Cover athlete elite player item

Superstar Legendary XP boost

Franchise coach ability points

Madden NFL 26 -- Deluxe edition

Bonuses for preordering:

Advanced access (starting on Aug. 11)

Advanced access solo challenges (starting on Aug. 11)

Season 1 elite player Item (requires preordering before the end of July 24)

4,600 Madden points

Player card exclusive item

Cover athlete elite player item

Superstar Legendary XP boost

Franchise coach ability points

Madden NFL 26 -- MVP bundle

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

MVP On the Clock Pack (requires preordering before the end of April 29)

Advanced access (starting on Aug. 11)

Advanced access solo challenges (starting on Aug. 11)

Season 1 elite player item (requires preordering before the end of July 24)

4,600 Madden points

Player card exclusive item

Cover athlete elite player item

Superstar Legendary XP boost

Franchise coach ability points

The MVP On the Clock Pack contains a 99 OVR Travis Hunter player item, which owners of EA CFB 25 and Madden NFL 25 can use in the current titles, as well as one CUT/MUT elite player item for the upcoming iterations.