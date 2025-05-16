Jalen Brunson knocks down a huge 3-pointer in the closing seconds to put the Knicks ahead in their series-clinching win over the Pistons. (1:13)

Season 7 went live in NBA 2K25 on May 16, bringing brand-new content to all modes of the basketball sim. This update's headliner is New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, the newly crowned Clutch Player of the Year -- a title he underlined with his series-winning three-pointer in Game 6 of New York's playoff showdown against the Detroit Pistons.

Players can unlock a Dark Matter version of Brunson by reaching Level 18 in the new season, which will net them a Diamond version of Josh Hart as well. The two players make a "Dynamic Duo" and bolster each other's stats when fielded together, boosting their OVR to 99.

There is even more historical Knicks power to be found among the season's rewards, though: Amar'e Stoudemire is awaiting players with a Dark Matter card at Level 20 and Willis Reed comes in with a OVR 100 item at Level 30.

Donovan Mitchell is up for grabs in Season 7 as well: Players can obtain a Pink Diamond card starring the Cleveland Cavaliers guard, which is able to evolve under certain conditions. Users will have to score 71 points in a single match with him to ascend him to a 99 OVR Dark Matter version. Additionally, reaching Level 30 rewards players with an Invincible edition Paul George.

Owners of the Pro Pass for Season 7 automatically unlock a 100 OVR Zion Williamson to boot.

As usual, Season 7 features plenty of cosmetic rewards for MyCareer, The City, and The W as well.