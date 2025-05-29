Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has finally lifted the lid on its next college football game, aptly named EA Sports College Football 26, in a trailer showing off some of its new features.

The official reveal trailer for EA Sports College Football 26 announced that the CFB 26 game will include thousands of real college players and over 300 real-world coaches, such as Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and James Franklin, from all 136 FBS schools. The game also has added over 2700 new plays, which EA Sports says will make for "authentic college football like never before."

College Football 26 has revamped its Stadium Pulse system with new crowd-based challenges like clock distortion and screen shake in rivalry and playoff games. It also includes a new online progression format in Road to the College Football Playoff, and of course the return of College Football Ultimate Team.

The series started in 1993 with the release of Bill Walsh College Football on the Sega Genesis, and ran continuously with yearly releases through 2013, usually under the name NCAA Football. The NCAA opted not to renew its contract with EA in 2013 after a legal dispute with the company over the use of player likenesses, leading to an 11-year hiatus that was broken last year with the release of EA Sports College Football 25, which featured Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards as cover stars.

The game is set to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 10, 2025, with three-day early access for players who purchase it bundled with the upcoming Madden NFL 26.