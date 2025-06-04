Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Entertainment has announced that Maximum Football will come to PS5 on Jun. 17, 2025.

The free-to-play football sim will graduate from Early Access on PC and Xbox Series X|S -- where it's already been playable -- at the same time, making Version 1.0 available across platforms.

"We're excited to invite even more players to the field and continue shaping the future of football gaming together," commented studio head Anth Rodgers. The developers plan on continuing the community-oriented approach to balancing and expanding their game going forward, so players can expect plenty of future updates for the title.

Among the already announced features that will be implemented later this year are a variety of weather effects that will impact the events on the field. Update 1.0 will lay the groundwork for that by introducing cosmetic weather effects, such as rain and snow. Additional customization options for stadiums are planned to be implemented in this major patch as well.

Maximum Football's full launch adds to a busy and exciting season for football sim aficionados, as EA's College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26 are scheduled to be released on Jul. 10 and Aug. 14, respectively.