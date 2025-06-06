Open Extended Reactions

Italian indie studio Broken Arms Games has opened the gates to its golf club management sim Under Par Golf Architect. Players can try out the upcoming game for free on PC from Jun. 6 to 11 and see what it has to offer.

Managing a golf club starts with designing the perfect course. To that end, players will have tools to shape the terrain and environment of their lands, enabling them to create their dream layout.

While there will be much more to it than that in the full game -- not to speak of the club management aspect -- the course design tools are the focus of the demo. This is all about testing if the tools are robust enough to create golf clubs with unique features and coherent visual identities that satisfy players.

"This open playtest is a key moment in our development process," said Yves Hohler, co-founder and creative director of Broken Arms Games. "We're excited to open the doors to the community and gather feedback on the overall user experience."

Fans interested in taking part in this process can enter the playtest for free via Steam. Under Par Golf Architect will also be featured in the upcoming Future Games Show, where Broken Arms Games wants to reveal more details about the casual management sim's gameplay.