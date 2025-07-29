Open Extended Reactions

While the excitement for EA FC 26 is continuing to build, EA is putting its best foot forward for the homestretch of FC 25 with another round of FUTTIES. Lionel Messi and legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo joined the program last week -- and any soccer fan knows that wherever Messi is, a certain Portuguese Ronaldo can't be far off.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest athlete to receive one of the coveted 99 OVR cards, bringing a 99 in Shooting to the pitch alongside a 98 in Dribbling and 95 in Pace. A bit quicker is the second man with a 99 OVR card in this batch, FC Barcelona's Raphinha. He's got a 99 in Pace, 98 in Passing, 97 in Dribbling and 96 in Shooting, making him an exceptionally dangerous player to face.

EA hasn't forgotten its marketing tactics entirely, though, so EA FC 26 cover star Jamal Musiala joins the duo at the head of the squad with a monstrous 98 OVR card featuring a 99 in Dribbling, 96 in Pace, 95 in Shooting and 94 in Passing alongside strong stats in Physical and Defending. The young Bayern star may not quite be ready to join the 99 OVR club yet, but with this card he got as close as one can be.

Here's the full EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3 roster: