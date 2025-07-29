Open Extended Reactions

Saquon Barkley was confirmed as a member of the iconic 99 Club in Madden NFL 26 when it was announced that he'd be its cover star, but he must have felt lonely without any of his peers. EA has finally remedied that by revealing the other players joining the illustrious club.

Madden 26's cover star won't be the only Philadelphia Eagles player to start off with a 99 OVR. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who's been with the team since they drafted him in 2013 and won than two Super Bowls with the Eagles, will be right beside Barkley. With his Blocking stats well over 90 across the board, he'll be hard to overcome on the field.

Madden NFL 24 cover star Josh Allen is back in the club as well. The Buffalo Bills quarterback sports immense general stats -- including 98 Stamina and Toughness -- on top of throwing skills are all above 90 except for mid-distance accuracy.

Another former cover star has returned to the 99 Club with Lamar Jackson, who was on the cover of Madden NFL 21. The Baltimore Ravens QB brings a strong 96 Speed to the table on top of a full score in throwing on the run, emphasizing his impressive mobility.

The quartet is joined by wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase from the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings. Chase has the edge when it comes to carrying and blocking, while Jefferson complements his set of skills with better passing. The Cleveland Browns sport the final 99 Club member in Madden NFL 26 with their right defensive end Myles Garrett.

Jackson, Jefferson and Garrett only missed their inclusions in the 99 Club by a single point last year. Overall, none of the seven members of the group were part of it in Madden NFL 25, so the selection for this iteration marks a changing of the guard.