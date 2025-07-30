NASCAR 25 release date announced

Open Extended Reactions

A new era for NASCAR video games will begin on October 14, 2025, when NASCAR 25 is set to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A launch on PC is confirmed to follow a bit later.

This year's NASCAR game will be the first entry into the series developed by iRacing, the studio behind the authentic racing sim of the same name, which is beloved even by professionals such as four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen, who frequently participates in iRacing competitions online.

NASCAR 25 will feature drivers and races from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series -- a first in the franchise's history. All four series will be part of the game's career mode, which will see the player ascend from garage racer to champion, in addition to being available in quick races, seasons and online multiplayer.

Previous NASCAR developer Motorsport Games lost the NASCAR license to iRacing in 2023, which was quickly followed by a loss of the IndyCar license. Motorsport Games' race platform, rFactor, was heavily criticized at the time.

When the platform caused recurring connection issues during 2023's virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, Verstappen infamously went on an online rant about the competition, calling it a "clown show" and vowing that he'd never participate again until the organizers switched away from it.