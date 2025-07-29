Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 is heading into its summer break following this Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is the perfect opportunity to take stock and look back at the performances from the first half of the season. In EA Sports and Codemasters' case, this also means updating the driver ratings in F1 25. The game's first ratings update is based on all races up to the British Grand Prix, so Spa and the Hungaroring won't figure into it.

The second-biggest winner of the update is the current championship leader Oscar Piastri, who gained four points to reach 91 OVR. This is not only the best rating of his career so far, but puts him on equal footing with his more experienced teammate Lando Norris, who didn't manage to add points. Pace contributed most to this growth, rising by six points. They are joined in second place on the ranking by a soaring George Russell.

Rookie Isack Hadjar is the surprise of the season for many fans and his rating tells the tale: The Racing Bulls pilot added double-digit numbers to his Experience, Racecraft, and Awareness for a new OVR of 77 -- a nine-point jump. On the opposite side of that coin is fellow RB driver Liam Lawsom. Although he seemed to get back into the groove in the more recent races, his shaky start to the season cost him a total of eight points, reducing him to 72 OVR.

Only the luckless Jack Doohan, who lost his Alpine seat to Franco Colapinto, stands lower in the rankings with 67 OVR.

Nico Hülkenberg's podium at Silverstone earned him one point, making him one of the winners of the update alongside Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Kimi Antonelli, and Oliver Bearman.

Max Verstappen, surprisingly, dropped a couple of points and now stands only two points ahead of the pack.

Here's the full ranking of F1 25 drivers after the update: