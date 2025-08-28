Open Extended Reactions

Sloclap has published the second major update for Rematch, its popular soccer game. The patch addressed a variety of netcode-related issues, such as tackles not registering and the dives of goalkeepers being rolled back, which led to goals being scored despite shots being deflected by the keeper.

In an important change for completionists, the developers ensured that achievements can be earned as intended now. Previously, some achievements simply wouldn't be unlocked despite players fulfilling their trigger conditions.

The developers hope to deliver another update before the end of August, which is set to bring the long-awaited crossplay feature to the game, allowing users on different platforms to match with each other.

Here are the full patch notes for the second major Rematch update: