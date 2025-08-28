Sloclap has published the second major update for Rematch, its popular soccer game. The patch addressed a variety of netcode-related issues, such as tackles not registering and the dives of goalkeepers being rolled back, which led to goals being scored despite shots being deflected by the keeper.
In an important change for completionists, the developers ensured that achievements can be earned as intended now. Previously, some achievements simply wouldn't be unlocked despite players fulfilling their trigger conditions.
The developers hope to deliver another update before the end of August, which is set to bring the long-awaited crossplay feature to the game, allowing users on different platforms to match with each other.
Here are the full patch notes for the second major Rematch update:
Tackle improvements: Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles. Fixed an issue where sometimes a player preparing a shot cannot be tackled.
Fixed achievements unlocking (should affect Post to Post, Pro, Expert). If you already meet the requirements for one of these achievements, you will need to perform one more related action to unlock the achievement.
Goalkeeper improvements: Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after. Fixed a similar but different issue where a goal could be validated and scored even if the goalkeeper had caught or deflected the ball, causing a rollback. Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would sometimes play the catch animation when diving close to another player. Invulnerable goalkeepers can no longer be tackled when doing an action moving them outside of the keeper area.
Added procedural animations so that GKs will now visibly move their arms to catch balls.
Reworked Ball Touch, to prevent the ball from appearing too far away from the player in possession. Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn't impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn't have a hurtbox.
Fixed incorrect ball position during ball control, where the ball warped back and forth in a weird way during certain ball controls.
Reduced shake cam intensity on ball steal success.
Fixed an issue where Defense Mode deflects could be denied/ignored by the server.
Fixed an issue where the Defense Mode deflect animation would cancel itself prematurely when moving.
Fixed static ball not being controllable.
Multiple animation improvements and fixes.
Reduced speed of walking animation.
New options have been added: Options can now be reset per tab. Added magnus sensitivity setting.
Crash fixes: Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay. Fixed a crash that could occur if the player performs a ball action in Freeplay as they join an online match.
Fixed the lag at the end of a match.
Fixed an issue where the custom match server region was different from the one selected in the options.
Fixed an issue where the ball would become impossible to interact with after someone in its possession disconnects.
Fixed multiple issues in tutorials and workshops.
Fixed AI not being goalkeeper in Score tutorial.
Fixed the goal collision volume not taking ball radius into account correctly.
Fixed ball attaching itself to shoot on kickoff.
Fixed the Shots on Target stat in the Player Profile.
Fixed the ball's behaviour in the main menu and in Freeplay.
Optimized pause menu loading time.
Fixed some shop items being shown in the customization menu when they shouldn't.
Fixed some cases where players could clip through the pitch's walls during celebrations.
Fixed the Cart Wheel celebration in 3v3.
Players no longer teleport after the stadium entrance cutscene.
Fixed an issue where changing the audio language options would create unwanted button in the user interface.
Fixed an issue where, when launching the game for the first time, the default audio language would be set to a language other than English.
Fixed an uncommon issue where players could walk in the air.
The Customization menu now works correctly when the Shop is in maintenance.
Player customization will now be saved properly when joining a match while making changes to it.
Customization: Added editable color feedback on the body part thumbnails. Customization now only displays owned items.
Workshop: Added score objectives reminder in the HUD.
UI: Added missing mipmaps on various UI textures.
Store: Updated the price component design. Fixed the item tiers backgrounds. Fixed the bundles thumbnails display.
End of match: Fixed the Skip feature.
Player Profile: Fixed the Experience Gauge display.
Fixed the Button Remapping display.
Fixed the button prompt display in notification pop-ups.
Added visual feedback to identify owned Bundles in the Store.
Fixed the Social Panel sometimes getting stuck during the credits.
Fixed Rich Presence sometimes not updating properly when a friend is alone in a custom match lobby.
Fixed the video preview to have it loop from the start when arriving in the Store Feature tab, Bundles tab and in the Battle Pass.
Fixed an issue where the game would lose focus loss in the Friends List panel.
Fixed the descriptions of collaboration items.
Various UI rendering quality improvements.
Improved the Player Card lighting in the Customization menu.
Improved the Goal Celebration cutscene lighting during the match.
Various Stadium a VR optimizations .
Added a colour control setting for eyelashes.
Improved global GPU/rendering performances.
Improved GPU/rendering performances for low/medium settings during the Prologue.
Fixed AR Reactions not playing properly from the Celebration to Replay transition, and from the Replay to the kickoff Countdown transition.
Fixed the wind animation for foliage during goal bursts.
Fixed displaced meshes on the main character's hairstyle in the Prologue.
Fixed Radar Bounces clearing too early when the previous ball's owner shoots.
Added missing thumbnails for some tattoos.
Fixed missing animations for low resolution crowd.
Fixed visual artefact where character outlines would be visible through the character's hair.
Various user interface sound-related issues have been fixed.
Fixed the gameflow transition sequence when going back to the Main Menu.
Added the BGM title in the PS5 Menu.
Fixed a bug where the sound of the ball trail was playing loudly during the kickoff animation.
Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound effect to start while playing in the Water Stadiums, Wind Stadiums and Mountains VR.