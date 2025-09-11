Open Extended Reactions

Developer Sloclap has finally published the third major update for Rematch, its popular soccer game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The patch had to be delayed for a few days after an issue had been discovered at the last minute. Patch 3 for Rematch unlocked the crossplay feature, so players on different platforms can now participate in matches together. However, there still is no cross-progression system, so users can't carry rewards from one platform to another.

Sloclap stated that there "no plans" to implement cross-progression at the moment, so players are advised to stick to one platform if they care about their cosmetic items.

Along with crossplay, the developers implemented a new player reporting system. Previously, many players reported troublemakers to the devs manually through email or other platforms -- something Sloclap will no longer accept.

Additional rewards have been made available for the most hardcore players at the end of the battle pass.

Season 0 of Rematch, which came out earlier this year, will likely last for a few days longer than originally planned as a result of the update's delays. Patch 4 is set to kick off Season 1 along with bringing brand-new content and features to the title, so Sloclap wants to take its time and get the upcoming version into perfect shape. As such, there is currently no release date for Season 1.