Robinson and Young secure Madden NFL 26 POTM awards for September

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has revealed the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Month (POTM) winners for September 2025 in Madden NFL 26. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was named the Offensive POTM, while the Defensive POTM honors went to linebacker Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams.

Both players have received 91 OVR items in Ultimate Team mode, which are unlockable by completing POTM sets. Each set requires players to collect and invest four 89 OVR Team of the Week cards as well as four 89 OVR cards of any variety. The POTM sets can only be completed once by each player, with no option to stack multiple cards.

Robinson scored two touchdowns through 314 rushing yards as well as 270 receiving yards in the Falcons' four games during September, powering the team's offense.

Young contributed to the Rams' robust start into the season with one forced fumble, five sacks and 23 tackles.

Robinson's POTM item offers solid general stats with 89 Awareness and 88 in both Speed and Agility, but shines in regards to ball carrying with a vast majority of the stats in the 90s. It's similar for his defensive counterpart, who scores high in the tackling department along with a robust set of general stats.