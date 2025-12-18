Raphinha leads Team of the Week 14 in EA Sports FC 26

Open Extended Reactions

It's always a relief for fans when athletes bounce back quickly after an injury-induced break and there can be no doubt that Raphinha has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that plagued him a few weeks ago -- a fact that hasn't escaped EA Sports, which named him the top player in FC 26's Team of the Week 14.

Though still seeing reduced time on the pitch out of caution, the Brazilian winger scored both goals in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Osasuna to keep his team at the top of the La Liga standings. Raphinha has also donned the captain's armband, providing direction and leadership on the field in addition to his regular duties.

His TOTW item sports 90 OVR, with 92 Pace and 88 Dribbling being the highlights. This is a small upgrade over his standard card, but can't quite match his recent Thunderstruck item.

A whole host of players who've been awarded 86 OVR cards vie for spots on the podium, so there is no clear top three in this week's best-of.

Here is the full list of TOTW 14 players in EA FC 26: