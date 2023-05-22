Check out some of the best performances from superstars like Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn and John Cena from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. (3:42)

The drama shows that are professional wrestling continue to intrigue with new characters rising to put their names next to top stars in the world.

The runs of Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns have been historic, as both are on some of the longest reigns in the history of WWE. AEW's tag team champions FTR are currently in their record-tying second reign in the promotion. They are the best in the business.

And yet, the list of wrestlers who would be considered must-see is gradually increasing, as a former champion (Mercedes Mone), a loudmouth (MJF) and best friends turned tag champs (Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn) are jamming their way onto the marquee.

With Night of Champions (WWE), Double or Nothing (AEW) and other marquee shows coming up over the next few months, the time was right to bring back ESPN's pro wrestling rankings, as voted on by an internal panel.

Our top male stars, female stars and tag teams in the world are ranked below with analysis from ESPN's wrestling correspondents Brandon Caldwell, Mike Coppinger and Marc Raimondi. This time, our writers will highlight stars who went from unranked in our September rankings to making our top five in May.

Charisma, style and a scowl: Ripley is more than her powerhouse strength

Rhea Ripley and Dominick Mysterio have been two of the biggest standouts of professional wrestling in 2023. WWE

Coppinger: Rhea Ripley has quickly established herself as one of the most physically imposing forces in pro wrestling, not just among the women.

Like Chyna before her, Ripley has more than held her own with whomever she shares the ring with, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she went on to win a men's title. Since she debuted with NXT UK in 2018, the Aussie has jumped off the screen with her superhuman strength, trademark scowl and powerhouse in-ring style.

Women's power ranking voting breakdown Name Promotion Rank PR Total Bianca Belair WWE 1 1 45 Rhea Ripley WWE 2 NR 40 Mercedes Mone NJPW 3 NR 12 Jade Cargill AEW 4 4 9 Becky Lynch WWE 5 2 8 * 1st place vote = 5 points, 5th place vote = 1 point

It didn't take long for Ripley to take over the women's division once she was called up to the main roster, winning the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 37 with a victory over Asuka.

One year ago, Ripley jumped to a new level when she joined The Judgment Day as its enforcer. With the brooding stable, she has been a part of some major storylines that extend far beyond the women's division. And her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio as "Miami" is always entertaining TV.

Ripley turned heads when she body slammed Luke Gallows -- billed at 6-foot-8, 291 pounds -- in October, and Triple H has done an excellent job building The Eradicator as a top heel. It's a matter of time until Ripley enters a singles program with one of the men; TV has consistently teased programs between Ripley, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens.

She has been red hot since she linked up with Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik, and Ripley rode that wave of momentum to a WrestleMania 39 victory over Charlotte Flair in a classic to capture the SmackDown women's championship.

The win made Ripley just the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion and youngest grand slam champion in WWE history (men's or women's). Ripley defended the title with a victory over Zelina Vega earlier this month at Backlash, and at 26, continues to be one of WWE's fastest-rising stars.

There's no limit to what Ripley can achieve. Between her excellent promos, cutting figure and innovative moveset, Ripley is one of WWE's top talents. Now, it's a matter of time before WWE delivers a storyline between Ripley and Sikoa that can push her to a different stratosphere.

But before that, Ripley still has plenty of top stars to contend with on the women's side, from Becky Lynch to Bayley. The biggest of them all: a showdown with Bianca Belair for the undisputed women's championship.

Others receiving votes: Giulia, Jamie Hayter, Deonna Purrazzo, Charlotte Flair, Tam Nakano, Trinity Fatu, Jordynne Grace, Iyo Sky, Kamille, Britt Baker

The American Nightmare is the franchise player he always knew he could be

Since returning to WWE from AEW in April 2022, Cody Rhodes has suffered just one defeat -- a loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Caldwell: Cody Rhodes has fans eating out of his hand in every arena. From his promos, a potent mix of Baptist preacher and Hollywood movie star, to his entrance theme, Rhodes has emerged as a bona fide superstar. When juxtaposed with Sami Zayn, a beloved crowd favorite who helped carry WWE's best storyline, and fans calling for Zayn to main event WrestleMania and not him, Rhodes' star power never wavered.

The journey for Rhodes was always meant to return to WWE on his terms. By now, many know of him leaving the company in 2016 and famously returning at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. It was a matter of reinvention for the second-generation star, who adopted elements of his father's bravado and showmanship and molded them in his image. Rhodes gravitated toward giving fans a story, whether as a thorn to the proverbial "wrestling machine" with AEW or holding the one prize his father never officially held: WWE champion. Fans bemoaned when Rhodes didn't defeat Roman Reigns to "finish the story" of becoming champion, but Rhodes' path has always been about the long way around, not the short one.

Men's power ranking voting breakdown Name Promotion Rank PR Total Roman Reigns WWE 1 1 44 Cody Rhodes WWE 2 NR 29 Seth Rollins WWE 3 3 22 MJF AEW 4 NR 19 Kenny Omega AEW/NJPW 5 NR 6 * 1st place vote = 5 points, 5th place vote = 1 point

In AEW, Rhodes limited himself by ensuring he'd never challenge for the company's top prize after he feuded with Chris Jericho. Instead, he'd help build stars like Darby Allin and MJF. He made the late Brodie Lee's debut in the company memorable and elevated him to feel like a main event threat. Within the company he helped create, Rhodes established mainstays opposite him. Internally, the ultimate goal was returning to WWE as a fully realized version of himself, far different from the man who left six years prior.

Rhodes' return lasted all of three months. By April, he lived up to his billing as a man capable of a WrestleMania main event one day with Seth Freakin' Rollins. By June, he was in the middle of a gruesome Hell In A Cell match with Rollins elevated by mind games from "The Visionary" and Rhodes' purplish chest, the result of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in a workout leading up to the match. Rhodes won the match, but he'd sit on the shelf for six months, rehabbing and promising the world he'd win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Reigns.

Since his triumph at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has only suffered one defeat -- the main event loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He has reached an echelon of a beloved babyface, capable of being the ace of a company while simultaneously letting fans hang on to his every word and move within the ring. What Rhodes has cultivated by sheer force of imagination and belief is allowing a company, for the first time in ages, to have more than one suitable babyface to feel like a credible threat.

In his eyes, once the lights go up -- Rhodes is home, and even when going through his version of the Odyssey to claim the top prize, he'll find comfort in being a franchise player, something he endured hard times to achieve.

Others receiving votes: Jon Moxley, Sami Zayn, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Hijo Del Vikingo, Bryan Danielson, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, Sanada, Trey Miguel

Aussie Open: From underground kings to mainstream heroes

Aussie Open's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher are two-time NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions. New Japan Pro Wrestling

Raimondi: Aussie Open isn't a new tag team. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have been teaming up for around six years. They've been outstanding -- among the best in the world -- for a decent duration of that time. But now, what has been known among hardcore fans in the United Kingdom and Australia has been mainstreamed.

Davis and Fletcher have been on a roll this year, especially in the last two months. Aussie Open won New Japan's IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles on Apr. 8 and then took the NJPW Strong Tag Team titles a week later.