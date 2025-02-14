Fantasy baseball news or noise: Bregman moving to second, Kershaw returns to Dodgers

Open Extended Reactions

It's February and the fantasy baseball preseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Bregman is expected to handle second base for the Boston Red Sox, which all but dulls the anticipated spring training battle at that position between Grissom and Campbell.

Grissom, 24, still has minor league options left and, after hitting so poorly over 31 MLB games for the Red Sox in 2024, there was already no guarantee of playing time. His productive stint with the 2022 Braves seems so long ago. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Campbell remains one of the top prospects in the sport. He can play shortstop and center field as well. He barely played at Triple-A Worcester last season (85 PA) so the organization seems likely to give him more minor league time.

Grissom may need to move on again, while Campbell may just need a few months in the minors awaiting his opportunity. Either way, the Bregman acquisition makes them both less desirable in ESPN standard drafts.

Fantasy impact: News

Clayton Kershaw again returns to Dodgers

Fantasy managers used to love this future Hall of Famer (even as he missed so much playing time due to injuries), because when he did pitch, he was great. Last season, Kershaw pitched in seven games -- and the numbers were not so great, the first time since his rookie season of 2008 that his ERA was on the wrong side of 3.55. Will things be better in 2025?

The Dodgers are loaded with starting pitchers, and Kershaw underwent offseason surgery on both his knee and toe. Let's just say he isn't expected to handle a regular rotation role. Draft and stash Kershaw at your own peril and don't be surprised if he makes less than half a season of starts again, although we should expect those starts to be better than what he gave you in 2024.

Fantasy impact: Noise

Spencer Horwitz undergoes thumb surgery

Horwitz, acquired during the offseason following a surprising rookie campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays, is still expected to handle first base duties for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- perhaps in a platoon, since he struggles versus left-handed pitching. That arrangement, though, figures to be delayed into the regular season as Horwitz heals from his procedure, and we always worry about power output when the hand/wrist is compromised.

Horwitz, eligible in fantasy leagues at both first and second base, is a disciplined left-handed hitter with modest power. He's likely more valuable in points leagues for the walks, but he does have value for deeper formats, even if he misses some or all of April. Versatile Jared Triolo and veteran DJ Stewart may handle the April playing time at first base for Pittsburgh.

Fantasy impact: Unfortunate news for deeper formats

Ha-Seong Kim targets late-May return

Kim, who played four seasons with the San Diego Padres and aided fantasy managers mainly with his infield versatility and stolen base prowess, underwent labrum surgery on his right shoulder after the 2024 season. It was assumed he would not be ready for Opening Day, but word of him potentially missing perhaps two full months of the season makes him less likely to be a draft day target in any standard league.

Kim wasn't much of a power hitter to start with, and it often takes hitters a full year to recover shoulder strength following surgery. The Tampa Bay Rays (who signed Kim to a two-year contract) can turn to Jose Caballero (44 steals in 2024) at shortstop in the interim or perhaps even beyond.

Fantasy impact: Mostly noise

