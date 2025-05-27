Open Extended Reactions

The votes for the All-NBA teams of 2025, as well as other prestigious awards, are in and fans are hotly discussing the outcome. One lens through which to observe each All-NBA team is its strength in NBA 2K25. Do the game's ratings line up with the votes and confirm them, or is there a discrepancy between them that could fuel fiery debates?

As far as the All-NBA first team is concerned, there is a lot of harmony between the game and reality.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- who's also been crowned MVP -- are the three highest-rated players in NBA 2K25 with 98 OVR. There's no friction to be found there, but things get a little more interesting with the last two positions.

First-teamer Jayson Tatum sports a 95 OVR, which grants him a position among the game's top ten, but does rank him below Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Donovan Mitchell, who made the first team, stands at 94 OVR and is the final member of the game's ten best-rated players, putting him below the likes of Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Anthony Edwards.

Still, seeing as how the entire first team is in fact represented inside the game's top ten, NBA 2K25 did very well in terms of accuracy.

With Curry, James and Edwards being voted into the second team, only two players in NBA 2K25's top ten aren't represented on any All-NBA team -- Doncic and Davis.

Jalen Brunson and Evan Mobley, the two remaining players on the second team, are to be found with 93 and 92 OVR, respectively, inside the top 20.

The third team's Karl-Anthony Towns and Cade Cunningham are ranked similarly with 93 and 92 OVR, respectively, while soon-to-be WWE 2K25 guest star Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden and Jalen Williams are the only All-NBA team members from outside the top 20.

Haliburton and Harden have 90 OVR, while Williams is the biggest underdog to make it into the selection, sporting 89 OVR.