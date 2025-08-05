Open Extended Reactions

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson jointly leading the list of the best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 26 is not a surprise, given that they've already been announced as members of the 99 Club.

With EA revealing all the other ratings as well, though, fans can get a picture of how far ahead of the pack they are and who's nipping at their heels.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is first and foremost among the duo's rivals. With a 97 OVR, Burrow continues his relentless surge. Starting from 76 OVR in Madden 21, he's been steadily gaining points with every iteration of the series: 77 in Madden 22, 90 in Madden 23, 93 in Madden 24, and 96 in Madden 25. If he delivers another season of the same caliber, he may well be in reach of one of the coveted 99 Club memberships.

Behind Burrow with a 95 OVR is Patrick Mahomes, whose ratings tell a different story: A 99 Club member in Madden 21, 22, and 24, this is the second year in a row the Kansas City Chiefs QB has missed the 99 OVR mark. Still, his OVR has not fallen below 95 since Madden 20, making him the most consistent player in the top five for this position.

This quintet is rounded out by Matthew Stafford, QB for the Los Angeles Rams, with a 88 OVR. Stafford has the longest history of ratings in the game out of anyone in the top group, so him achieving his highest score since getting a 87 OVR all the way back in Madden 18 is remarkable and says a lot about his impressive longevity at the top of the sport.

Here are the top ten quarterbacks in Madden NFL 26: