Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Entertainment has confirmed that the next major update for Maximum Football will be published on Sep. 16 alongside the launch of Season 4. This constitutes a delay of one week in comparison to the original plan.

Aside from announcing the slight delay, the developers have revealed what the next update will be bringing to the football sim.

A big item on the agenda is a comprehensive playcalling update, which has been in the works since the beginning of summer. The developers originally planned on releasing this earlier, but decided that it would benefit from some additional polish, so it's going to be included in the next patch. As an additional benefit of that decision, they had time to implement extra features such as smarter fourth down logic, better 2-minute offense, and improved no-huddle behavior. Once the improvements are live, players are encouraged to give their feedback for further refinement.

The same goes for planned general balance overhauls, which are set to make the game more realistic in terms of game speed, ball speed, and play outcomes, among other aspects. There will also be a further crackdown on easily exploitable plays.

Changes to AI vision and the introduction of option plays round out the immediate plans, though the last item is a pretty big one and will be rolled out in several phases, as it will require adding several new gameplay mechanics as well -- this definitely looks like a larger project that will be keeping the devs busy for a few months.