EA Sports has revealed the third batch of Team of the Week players for EA Sports FC 26, with each player on the list getting a special upgraded card in Ultimate Team based on their real performance the past week.

Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle headlines the TOTW rankings this week, with an OVR of 88, following the team's fantastic 3-0 performance against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL on Saturday. Her new card sees stat boosts across the board, with her physical and defending ratings each rising 2 points to 66 and 62 respectively, and all other stats raising by one point.

Georgia Stanway, attacking midfielder for Bayern Munich in the Frauen Bundesliga, isn't far behind in the rankings, with an OVR of 86. She saw similar increases across her stats, with passing and physical both raising two points in her in-form card.

Five players in total joined TOTW this week with an OVR of 84 -- Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke, Beşiktaş striker Rafa Silva, Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer, and OL Lyonnes midfielder Korbin Shrader.

Here's the full list of EA Sports FC 26 TOTW 3 players: