EA Sports has revealed the third batch of Team of the Week players for EA Sports FC 26, with each player on the list getting a special upgraded card in Ultimate Team based on their real performance the past week.
Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle headlines the TOTW rankings this week, with an OVR of 88, following the team's fantastic 3-0 performance against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL on Saturday. Her new card sees stat boosts across the board, with her physical and defending ratings each rising 2 points to 66 and 62 respectively, and all other stats raising by one point.
Georgia Stanway, attacking midfielder for Bayern Munich in the Frauen Bundesliga, isn't far behind in the rankings, with an OVR of 86. She saw similar increases across her stats, with passing and physical both raising two points in her in-form card.
Five players in total joined TOTW this week with an OVR of 84 -- Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke, Beşiktaş striker Rafa Silva, Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer, and OL Lyonnes midfielder Korbin Shrader.
Here's the full list of EA Sports FC 26 TOTW 3 players:
Rose Lavelle, Gotham FC: 88 OVR
Georgia Stanway, Bayern Munich: 86 OVR
Koke, Atlético Madrid: 84 OVR
Rafa Silva, Beşiktaş: 84 OVR
Konrad Laimer, Bayern Munich: 84 OVR
Korbin Shrader, OL Lyonnes: 84 OVR
Gift Monday, Washington Spirit: 83 OVR
Ismaïla Sarr, Crystal Palace: 82 OVR
Omar Alderete, Sunderland: 82 OVR
Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan: 82 OVR
Joseph Paintsil, LA Galaxy: 81 OVR
Federico Baschirotto, Cremonese: 81 OVR
Igor Thiago, Brentford: 81 OVR
Jamie Walker, Grimsby Town: 80 OVR
Fábio Abreu, Beijing Guoan: 80 OVR
Nicklas Shipnoski, SW Waldhof Mannheim: 80 OVR
Khalid Al Ghannam, Al-Ettifaq: 80 OVR
Marco Essimi, USL Dunkerque: 80 OVR
Gonzalo Valle, LDU Quito: 80 OVR
Pablo Pagis, Lorient: 80 OVR
Diego Gómez, Brighton and Hove Albion: 80 OVR
Can Uzun, Eintracht Frankfurt: 80 OVR