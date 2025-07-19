        <
          British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

          Jul 19, 2025, 12:47 PM

          The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against the Wallabies in Australia as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.

          The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches against the Springboks

          Here is the full list of fixtures.

          Friday, June 20

          British & Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina

          Saturday, June 28

          Western Force 7-54 British & Irish Lions

          Wednesday, July 2

          Queensland Reds 12-52 British & Irish Lions

          Saturday, July 5

          NSW Waratahs 10-21 British & Irish Lions

          Wednesday, July 9

          ACT Brumbies 24-36 British & Irish Lions

          Saturday, July 12

          Australia & New Zealand Invitational 0-48 British & Irish Lions

          Saturday, July 19

          Australia 19-27 British & Irish Lions

          Tuesday, July 22

          First Nations & Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

          Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Tuesday BST]

          Saturday, July 26

          Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: MCG, Melbourne

          Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]

          Saturday, Aug. 2

          Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney

          Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]