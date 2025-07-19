British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against the Wallabies in Australia as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.
The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches against the Springboks
Here is the full list of fixtures.
- FOLLOW LIVE: Lions vs. Australia 1st Test
Friday, June 20
British & Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina
- What we learned from Lions' opener
Saturday, June 28
Western Force 7-54 British & Irish Lions
- Three things we learned from Lions' first win
Wednesday, July 2
Queensland Reds 12-52 British & Irish Lions
- What we learned from win vs. Reds
Saturday, July 5
NSW Waratahs 10-21 British & Irish Lions
- Let's overreact to the British and Irish Lions tour
Wednesday, July 9
ACT Brumbies 24-36 British & Irish Lions
- After win vs. Brumbies, should Wallabies be scared?
Saturday, July 12
Australia & New Zealand Invitational 0-48 British & Irish Lions
Saturday, July 19
Australia 19-27 British & Irish Lions
Tuesday, July 22
First Nations & Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Tuesday BST]
Saturday, July 26
Australia vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: MCG, Melbourne
Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]
Saturday, Aug. 2
Australia vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]