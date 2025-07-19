British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

Open Extended Reactions

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against the Wallabies in Australia as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.

The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches against the Springboks

Here is the full list of fixtures.

Friday, June 20

British & Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina

Saturday, June 28

Western Force 7-54 British & Irish Lions

Wednesday, July 2

Queensland Reds 12-52 British & Irish Lions

Saturday, July 5

NSW Waratahs 10-21 British & Irish Lions

Wednesday, July 9

ACT Brumbies 24-36 British & Irish Lions

Saturday, July 12

Australia & New Zealand Invitational 0-48 British & Irish Lions

Saturday, July 19

Australia 19-27 British & Irish Lions

Tuesday, July 22

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Tuesday BST]

Saturday, July 26

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: MCG, Melbourne

Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]

Saturday, Aug. 2

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Time: 8 p.m. AEST [11 a.m. Saturday BST]