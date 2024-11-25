Fantasy football rookie watch: Bucky Irving running away as top rookie RB

Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay's backfield combination of Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving continues to produce, but figuring out which runner is going to have a bigger game week to week is next to impossible at this point. Both backs carried the ball 12 times in Sunday's lopsided win over the New York Giants, and third-stringer Sean Tucker even added a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

One thing that is very clear at this point, however, is the talent Irving has as both a rusher and a pass catcher, a role that appears to be increasing each week. The Oregon product-- rostered in 79% of ESPN leagues but started in only 49.8% this week, finished with an impressive 27.1 fantasy points behind 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and six catches for 64 yards through the air.

Managers who trusted Irving enough to start him were rewarded with his best fantasy performance of the season.

The Buccaneers' offensive line, ranked ninth in run block win rate, completely overpowered the Giants' defense in this game, and Irving's production stands out -- this was his seventh week with 10 or more fantasy points and his fifth with 15-plus.

What's even more enticing is the road ahead: The Bucs have the second-best schedule for running backs the rest of the season, according to Mike Clay's strength of schedule matrix. With matchups against Carolina and Las Vegas coming up, Irving is firmly in the RB2 conversation, even while sharing touches with White. He's taking full advantage of every opportunity.

Other rookie notes to know

Jayden Daniels had his best fantasy performance of the season Sunday, racking up 30.4 points against the Dallas Cowboys. After dealing with ups and downs following a rib injury in Week 7, Daniels reminded everyone of his dual-threat potential. He became just the sixth rookie in NFL history to hit 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in a season, joining Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton and Vince Young. All but Allen went on to win Rookie of the Year.

Caleb Williams was outstanding against the Vikings, posting 26.9 fantasy points -- his best outing since Week 6 when he scored 28.6 against the Jaguars. He recorded his first career multi-touchdown game against the blitz and had his most completions on throws of 15-plus air yards. He also averaged just 2.42 seconds to throw, tied for the fastest in his career. Looking ahead, he's a solid QB2 option next week against a Lions defense that was giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game entering Week 12.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. struggled with just 13 touches and 9.0 fantasy points against a Buccaneers defense that had allowed the fifth-most points to running backs entering Week 12. The Giants' offense, despite a favorable fantasy schedule according to Clay's SOS matrix, has been too ineffective to capitalize. Tracy led the backfield in snaps, but Devin Singletary and Eric Gray rotated in as well. Even worse, he finished third in routes run -- a concern for a running back who is a former receiver.

Xavier Legette caught four of six targets for 56 yards Sunday against the Chiefs, and has hauled in at least four receptions in three of the past four games. He should be firmly on the flex radar for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. That's especially true against a Buccaneers defense next week that gives up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (entering Week 12). According to Clay's strength of schedule matrix, the Panthers have the ninth-most favorable ROS schedule for receivers

Bo Nix scored 19.4 fantasy points against the Raiders on Sunday, becoming just the third Broncos rookie to record three straight games with multiple passing touchdowns. He struggled against the Raiders' blitz in the first half, but made some key adjustments and was much more productive in the second half. Nix remains a low-end QB1, and with the sixth-best rest-of-season schedule for fantasy quarterbacks, I have a feeling he's going to be on a lot of playoff teams.

Malik Nabers finished with a disappointing 12.4 fantasy points, catching six of nine targets for 64 yards in a rough Sunday for the Giants. But here's the silver lining: Nabers was shut out in the first half with no targets, but he bounced back with nine after halftime. He also led the Giants' skill players in snaps and routes run, which is impressive, especially considering he was dealing with a groin injury.

Audric Estime led the Broncos' backfield in snaps, touches (14) and fantasy points (5.3) against the Chiefs in Week 10. But during the past two games, he has had just nine touches and 7.0 fantasy points. Javonte Williams has taken over the backfield, handling 12-plus touches in each of those games. Estime is now third in the rotation, behind Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. At this point in the season, he's not a must-hold.

Devaughn Vele had a season-high nine targets and 80 receiving yards against the Raiders on Sunday, and has now posted 10 or more fantasy points in three straight games. Vele is carving out a solid role behind No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton. He's a reliable target for Nix and great find by the Broncos in the seventh round. Vele is on the flex radar for fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Rookie power rankings

Quarterbacks

Top performers in Week 12

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Keep 'em rostered

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Stash for dynasty

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Running backs

Top performers in Week 12

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keep 'em rostered

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Stash for dynasty

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers

Top performer in Week 12

Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos

Keep 'em rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ladd McConkey, LA Chargers

Stash for dynasty

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

Tight ends

Top performer in Week 12

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Keep 'em rostered

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Stash for dynasty

Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders