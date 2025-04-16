Open Extended Reactions

It's time to honor another group of outstanding performers from the 2024-25 NHL season in EA Sports' hockey sim, as the developer revealed the second of three Team of the Season (TOTS) waves following last week's start to the program.

The following athletes are joining the TOTS lineup:

Connor and McDavid are the second TOTS representatives for their respective teams, joining Connor Hellebuyck and Leon Draisaitl, respectively. That makes the Jets and the Oilers the leading franchises in this regard so far -- fans will have to wait and see if the third reveal crowns one of them as the undisputed winner.

Alongside revealing the next phase of TOTS, EA Sports is looking towards the future with the addition of several NHL rookies to the game. Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals, 80 OVR), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers, 79 OVR), Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues, 79 OVR), and Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks, 78 OVR) have received their first ever ratings.