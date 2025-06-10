Alex Kirkland and Julien Laurens discuss Kylian Mbappé's No. 1 ranking among center forwards on the ESPN FC 100. (2:09)

The apex of EA Sports FC 25's Team of the Season program has arrived.

As is tradition, EA has picked out the crème de la crème from every squad released throughout the promo, thus creating the "Ultimate" TOTS -- the strongest selection of player items the game will see before its lifecycle ends.

Only athletes from the world's top five leagues -- i.e., La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 -- have made it into this premium squad, which includes eleven items with a 97 OVR.

Here is the Ultimate Men's Team of the Season:

Spain's La Liga leads with seven representatives, followed by England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A with five players each. Germany's Bundesliga brings up the rear with three players.

A similar top selection was made for the women, with NWSL taking its place in the top five leagues instead of Italy's Serie A Femminile:

Spain's Liga F and England's WSL share the top step of the podium with five players each, followed by another split step: NWSL and Germany's Frauen Bundesliga have four representatives each. France's Première Ligue rounds out the selection with three athletes.