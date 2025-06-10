The apex of EA Sports FC 25's Team of the Season program has arrived.
As is tradition, EA has picked out the crème de la crème from every squad released throughout the promo, thus creating the "Ultimate" TOTS -- the strongest selection of player items the game will see before its lifecycle ends.
Only athletes from the world's top five leagues -- i.e., La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 -- have made it into this premium squad, which includes eleven items with a 97 OVR.
Here is the Ultimate Men's Team of the Season:
Kylian Mbappé -- Real Madrid (97 OVR)
Mohamed Salah -- Liverpool FC (97 OVR)
Ousmane Dembélé -- Paris Saint-Germain (97 OVR)
Harry Kane -- FC Bayern München (97 OVR)
Mateo Retegui -- Atalanta BC (97 OVR)v
Jude Bellingham -- Real Madrid (97 OVR)
Lamine Yamal -- FC Barcelona (97 OVR)
Alessandro Bastoni -- Inter Milan (97 OVR)
Virgil van Dijk -- Liverpool FC (97 OVR)
Jonathan Tah -- Bayer 04 Leverkusen (97 OVR)
Vinícius Júnior -- Real Madrid (96 OVR)
Pedri -- FC Barcelona (96 OVR)
Jamal Musiala -- FC Bayern München (96 OVR)
Declan Rice -- Arsenal FC (96 OVR)
Alexander Isak -- Newcastle United (96 OVR)
João Neves -- Paris Saint-Germain (96 OVR)
Nicolò Barella -- Inter Milan (96 OVR)
Bradley Barcola -- Paris Saint-Germain (96 OVR)
Scott McTominay -- SSC Napoli (96 OVR)
Iñigo Martínez -- FC Barcelona (95 OVR)
Willian Pacho -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
Nuno Mendes -- Paris Saint-Germain (95 OVR)
David de Gea -- ACF Fiorentina (94 OVR)
Trent Alexander-Arnold -- Liverpool FC (94 OVR)
Spain's La Liga leads with seven representatives, followed by England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A with five players each. Germany's Bundesliga brings up the rear with three players.
A similar top selection was made for the women, with NWSL taking its place in the top five leagues instead of Italy's Serie A Femminile:
Temwa Chawinga -- Kansas City Current (97 OVR)
Khadija Shaw -- Manchester City (97 OVR)
Pernille Harder -- FC Bayern München (97 OVR)
Lindsey Heaps -- Olympique Lyonnais (97 OVR)
Alexia Putellas -- FC Barcelona (97 OVR)
Sophia Wilson -- Portland Thorns FC (96 OVR)
Mariona Caldentey -- Arsenal FC (96 OVR)
Laura Freigang -- Eintracht Frankfurt (96 OVR)
Clara Matéo -- Paris FC (96 OVR)
Caroline Graham Hansen -- FC Barcelona (96 OVR)
Ewa Pajor -- FC Barcelona (96 OVR)
Aitana Bonmatí -- FC Barcelona (96 OVR)
Emily Sams -- Orlando Pride (95 OVR)
Trinity Rodman -- Washington Spirit (95 OVR)
Sjoeke Nüsken -- Chelsea FC (95 OVR)
Maya Le Tissier -- Manchester United (95 OVR)
Lucy Bronze -- Chelsea FC (95 OVR)
Lineth Beerensteyn -- VfL Wolfsburg (95 OVR)
Wendie Renard -- Olympique Lyonnais (95 OVR)
Maëlle Lakrar -- Real Madrid (95 OVR)
Carolin Simon -- FC Bayern München (94 OVR)
Spain's Liga F and England's WSL share the top step of the podium with five players each, followed by another split step: NWSL and Germany's Frauen Bundesliga have four representatives each. France's Première Ligue rounds out the selection with three athletes.