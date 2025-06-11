Open Extended Reactions

The latest Title Update for EA Sports FC 25 has arrived and brings gameplay improvements for the final stage of the soccer sim's lifecycle. Players with high Passing attributes have received an accuracy increase on their ground passes, which is supposed to close the gap to athletes with passing-related PlayStyles -- until now, the latter were clearly superior over the former, but the developer wants both types of players to be viable.

Goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle -- and its PlayStyle+ version -- received a major nerf, as their rate of acceleration has been reduced. This should give attackers facing a keeper a bit more time and space to decide on their next move, while forcing the defense to rely less on the almighty bastion between the posts.

Another gameplay adjustment comes in the form of more accurate headers to give them a boost as an offensive option. So far, standard shooting has pretty much always been the better choice when the opportunity to score a goal arises. With this change, headers should be more competitive.

Title Update No. 15 also kicked off Season 8 in EA FC 25, bringing in a wave of fresh rewards for players. EA increased the maximum amount of PlayStyle+ bonuses a player can be assigned to five, opening up even more customization options in Ultimate Team.

As this is the final major content update for EA FC 25, it added the final set of Live Start Points to the game and enabled four additional Icons to play as in Player Career: Birgit Prinz, George Best, Johan Cruyff, and Garrincha. 5v5 Youth Tournaments in Manager Career also support co-op play with up to four other players now.