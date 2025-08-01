Open Extended Reactions

NBA 2K's ProPLAY tech, which drives the NBA 2K26's PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 versions, received a major upgrade in the form of the ProPLAY Motion Engine. Using real-world NBA footage as a model, the engine has completely overhauled how players move on the court. According to the developers, this will reduce the phenomenon of players "skating" over the floor.

This also includes a new collision system that aims to be more reliable than the motion capture animations used previously.

The successful Rhythm Shooting mechanic is being finetuned as well with the Shot Timing and Tempo influencing how the players' upper bodies are moving and therefore impacting the shots. This is supposed to give players even more control over their shots and enhance the athletes' responsiveness to commands.

2K is adding the Green or Miss Shot Timing to every mode in 2K26. However, the timing windows scale depending on the competitiveness of the mode, so there won't be any additional pressure on casual players fooling around in MyTEAM. Signature Go-To Post Shots introduced in this year's game will provide more support for moves like baby hooks and shimmy floaters.

A green meter has been added to assist players in hitting the perfect Rebound Timing. NBA 2K26 will also allow players to mix and match layup styles instead of forcing them to select a certain package.

Improvements to controls with moves such as Quick Protect and No-Dip Catch-and-Shoots as well as adjustments to the game's AI are supposed to make a positive impact as well.

Players will find that the overall game speed has been accelerated a bit, which 2K hopes will reward quick decision-making and skill-based play. To help users find their feet with these new systems, an additional intermediate tutorial will be available in NBA 2K26.