Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition release date revealed

In a press release, developer Cradle Games and publisher GameMill Entertainment revealed that Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 24, 2025.

As the name suggests, the game is a console port of the popular 2022 Fast & Furious arcade game, which was originally developed by Raw Thrills and has previously only been available on arcade machines. It promises to have fast-paced, high-speed racing, featuring a number of "exciting environments," including tracks set in the Swiss Alps or the heart of Hong Kong.

Those tracks are said to also have destructible environments, branching paths, and plenty of hidden shortcuts for players to discover, and are focused on objectives like intercepting a missile, true to the film series' high octane antics.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition will feature a number of licensed vehicles, too, including the Dodge Charger, the Corvette Z06, the Shelby GT500 KR, the Ford GT, the Bronco DR, the Jeep Wrangler and more. All of these vehicles will be customizable, with players able to change the color scheme of each of the cars.

GameMill Entertainment says that the game will feature single-player and local two-player splitscreen multiplayer. It also isn't set to be released on PC at this time -- only Sony and Microsoft's latest consoles and the Nintendo Switch.