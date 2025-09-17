Upcoming WWE events on ESPN: Dates, times, how to watch

Get hyped for Wrestlepalooza, the first WWE premium live event to air on ESPN, where John Cena will take on Brock Lesnar in a thrilling clash on September 20th. (0:32)

ESPN platforms, including the new ESPN App, are now the exclusive home to the highest-profile WWE events of the year. The partnership between the two sports and entertainment titans kicks off with the inaugural Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20. John Cena and Brock Lesnar will headline the event.

Here are more details about upcoming WWE festivities on ESPN:

When and where will Wrestlepalooza take place?

Wrestlepalooza will be held Saturday, Sept. 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What is the Wrestlepalooza schedule?

Sept. 19

3-4 p.m. ET - Wrestlepalooza special - ESPN2

Sept. 20

3-5 p.m. - Road to Wrestlepalooza - ESPN Unlimited

5-7 p.m. - Wrestlepalooza preshow - ESPN Unlimited

7 p.m. - Wrestlepalooza 2025 - ESPN Unlimited

Following the event, there will also be postshow coverage.

How can fans watch?

Fans can enjoy the entire program on ESPN Unlimited. A replay of the full event will be available shortly after the conclusion of the postshow.

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub. For more information on ESPN direct-to-consumer offerings, check out this FAQ and customer care guide.

Netflix subscribers in certain countries can also tune in live on Netflix. International fans can find more streaming information here.

What other WWE live events are scheduled to air on ESPN?

Saturday, Oct. 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia

Saturday, Nov. 29: Survivor Series in San Diego

Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026: WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, and Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026: SummerSlam in Minneapolis

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, features, schedules, wrestler profiles and more.