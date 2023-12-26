Week 17 injury tracker: Vikings could be without Hockenson, Addison

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 16 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news powered by Rotowire with additional commentary by Stephania Bell.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Jets Injury news
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Q
Dec 25: Abanikanda is listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Zach Wilson, QB, Q
Dec 25: Wilson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jeremy Ruckert, TE, O
Dec 25: Head coach Robert Saleh said Ruckert (concussion) won't be available for Thursday's game versus Cleveland, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, O
Corey Davis, WR, O
Aug 23: Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.
Latest Browns Injury news
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q
Dec 25: Goodwin logged a limited listing on Monday's practice estimate due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Q
Dec 25: Thompson-Robinson was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a hip injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Q
Dec 25: Hunt (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Michael Woods II, WR, O
Dec 1: Woods (Achilles) was handed a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Deshaun Watson, QB
Dec 23: Watson said Saturday that his recovery from November shoulder surgery is "right on track," Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Lions Injury news
Brock Wright, TE, Q
Latest Cowboys Injury news
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Patriots Injury news
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Q
Matthew Slater, WR, Q
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q
Hunter Henry, TE, Q
Latest Bills Injury news
Ty Johnson, RB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Justin Shorter, WR
Dec 21: Shorter (hamstring) will not be activated from injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Falcons Injury news
Latest Bears Injury news
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Q
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Q
Cole Kmet, TE, Q
Dec 24: Kmet injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is questionable to return.
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Raiders Injury news
Michael Mayer, TE, Q
Jesper Horsted, TE, Q
Josh Jacobs, RB, Q
Dec 25: Jacobs (quadricep/illness) is inactive for Monday's game against Kansas City.
Latest Colts Injury news
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Q
Zack Moss, RB, Q
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Rams Injury news
Stetson Bennett, QB, O
Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Giants Injury news
Lawrence Cager, TE, Q
Dec 25: Cager (groin) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Gary Brightwell, RB
Dec 21: Brightwell (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Marquise Brown, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Geoff Swaim, TE
Dec 20: The Cardinals placed Swaim (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Latest Eagles Injury news
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Saints Injury news
Kendre Miller, RB, Q
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
Recent IR Activity:
Rakim Jarrett, WR
Dec 22: Jarrett (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders
FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
Jauan Jennings, WR, Q
Ross Dwelley, TE, Q
Brock Purdy, QB, Q
Dec 26: San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's confident Purdy will be available Week 17 against Washington after leaving Monday's loss to Baltimore with a stinger in the fourth quarter, NFL.com reports.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q
Dec 25: Mitchell (knee) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Ravens, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
Latest Commanders Injury news
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Q
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q
Dec 24: Rodriguez was spotted with a boot on his right foot following Sunday's victory over the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
Miles Sanders, RB, Q
Dec 24: Interim coach Chris Tabor noted after Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers that Sanders is dealing with a toe injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Zay Jones, WR, Q
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q
Dec 25: Lawrence is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but the Jaguars' initial belief is that the right shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers is not significant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Dolphins Injury news
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q
Dec 25: Waddle is set to undergo further evaluation Monday after exiting Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys in the third quarter with a shin injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robbie Chosen, WR, Q
Dec 24: Chosen (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Erik Ezukanma, WR, O
Sep 29: Ezukanma (neck) was placed on the eserve/non-football injury list Friday.
Latest Ravens Injury news
Recent IR Activity:
Keaton Mitchell, RB
Dec 19: The Ravens placed Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Titans Injury news
Trevon Wesco, TE, Q
Kyle Philips, WR, Q
Will Levis, QB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR
Dec 20: Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) has been placed on IR by the Titans.
Latest Texans Injury news
C.J. Stroud, QB, Q
Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Steelers Injury news
Kenny Pickett, QB, Q
Latest Seahawks Injury news
Dee Eskridge, WR, Q
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Chargers Injury news
Keenan Allen, WR, Q
Latest Broncos Injury news
Courtland Sutton, WR, Q
Dec 24: Head coach Sean Payton confirmed after Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots that Sutton is in concussion protocol, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Greg Dulcich, TE
Dec 22: Dulcich (hamstring/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Bengals Injury news
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Q
Latest Chiefs Injury news
Kadarius Toney, WR, Q
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Jerick McKinnon, RB
Dec 24: The Chiefs placed McKinnon (groin) on IR on Sunday.
Mecole Hardman Jr., WR
Dec 23: Hardman (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Raiders.
Skyy Moore, WR
Dec 21: Moore (knee) could return this season if the team advances far enough in the playoffs, according to head coach Andy Reid, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Packers Injury news
Christian Watson, WR, Q
Jayden Reed, WR, Q
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Emanuel Wilson, RB
Dec 22: Wilson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Luke Musgrave, TE
Dec 22: Musgrave (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina but still hopes to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Latest Vikings Injury news
Jalen Nailor, WR, Q
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Q
Dec 25: Hockenson is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday after sustaining a right knee injury in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, but the Vikings are bracing for the tight end to miss some time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan Addison, WR, Q
Dec 25: Addison is considered week-to-week due to the ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.