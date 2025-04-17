Open Extended Reactions

It looks like May 29, 2025, will be a Nice Day for Fishing, as developer FusionPlay and publisher Team17 have chosen it as the release date for the fishing-themed adventure RPG on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

In Nice Day for Fishing, a disastrous incident in the idyllic town of Honeywood leaves the settlement in ruins and scatters its adventurers. Who's there to clean up the mess and save the townsfolk? The humble fisherman Baelin rises to the occasion and tackles the challenges the only way he knows how -- fishing.

FusionPlay's pixel art adventure combines a robust fishing experience with the fantastical, so Baelin has access to various attacks and magic spells that help him in reeling in his equally unrealistic catches that stretch the definition of "fish" -- unless people around the world regularly pull dragons out of their local waters without making the news.

Nice Day for Fishing marries the trappings of RPGs and fishing sims together. Players get to rebuild a town, upgrade their gear and save the world while completing a fishing collection.

Baelin may start out as a mere NPC, but as is the hallmark of the Epic NPC Man series, his skills and exploits quickly outgrow his status and he becomes a true hero in the players' hands. Any anglers itching for a fishing-themed game that's not merely a sim, but a little bit more, will need to keep an eye out for this one.