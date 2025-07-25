Sledding Game reveals new characters in latest trailer

Open Extended Reactions

Things don't always have to be so serious in sports games and Sledding Game takes this to heart. The upcoming co-op multiplayer title is mainly about what it says on the cover: Players slide down the slopes of snow-covered mountains with their friends. The experience is greatly enhanced by over-the-top ragdoll physics and a proximity chat, making for extremely funny crashes.

In addition to sliding down mountains casually or competitively, players can participate in several other minigames and hangout activities. These include snowball fights, building snowmen, playing darts and curling, sitting around a bonfire, drinking hot chocolate in a cozy cabin or being kicked around like a soccer ball by a giant yeti.

The title's latest trailer has unveiled additional customization options for player characters, such as the ability to play as a panda bear or an arctic fox.

Sledding Game doesn't have a release date yet, but has already become something of a viral hit on social media with early gameplay clips showcasing the physics in action, so the anticipation is building quickly. This is all the more impressive due to the fact that the title only has a single developer who's never made a video game before.