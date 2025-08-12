Open Extended Reactions

In a new trailer, the next game in the Axis Football series has had its release date announced as Sept. 8, 2025. This is a lesser-known football game made by indie studio Axis Games that seeks to be a more realistic simulation of football than the mainstream Madden titles.

While Axis doesn't have the budget to compete on the graphics front, the game has a lot of features that football fans might find interesting, with the main focus being giving the player as much control as possible when planning and executing plays. It also has a wide array of modes, being almost like a management game in some ways, as players progress through Franchise Mode to bring their teams to the top.

The series took a break from its usual annual release schedule last year, with the team taking more time to focus on this year's game.

"Axis Football 2026 builds upon the previous iterations in the franchise by strengthening the player's control over every play," said Danny Jugan, Founder and CEO at Axis Games. "By integrating real-time feedback and boosts for catching, tackling, breaking tackles, and more, 2026 will be the most immersive Axis Football yet!"

Axis Football 2026 will be available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.