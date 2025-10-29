Open Extended Reactions

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson have received Limited Edition items in Madden NFL 26 as part of Team of the Week 8.

Franklin earned his 91 OVR card with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 44-24 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Nelson added one forced fumble, two solo sacks and an interception return for a touchdown to his name in the Buccaneers' overwhelming 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, winning his 91 OVR item as a result.

Not technically part of TOTW 8, but running as part of this program and released one day prior to the weekly squad, is a third 91 OVR Limited Edition card featuring Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. He's been on a perfect run since the start of the ongoing season, making all 16 of his field goals, including five attempts from over 50 yards -- a feat EA Sports evidently wanted to recognize through this special release.

Here is the full line-up of TOTW 8 in Madden NFL 26: