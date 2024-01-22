Check out some of the best moments from WWE's Royal Rumble including Stone Cold Steve Austin winning it three times and John Cena making a shocking return in 2008. (3:31)

60 participants. Two battle royal matches. Two championships up for grabs.

St. Petersberg, Florida will serve as hosts for WWE's first premium live event of the year, as the Royal Rumble touches down at Tropicana Field -- home of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The obvious marquee bouts are the women's and men's 30-wrestler battle royals, as the winner of each match will earn a guaranteed title shot against a world champion of their choice at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will put Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a risky fatal four-way match against superstars Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. Meanwhile, Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Check back for updates and predictions.

Royal Rumble 2024 fight card

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. Could he win big at the Royal Rumble? WWE

Men's Royal Rumble: Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

Women's Royal Rumble: Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight in a fatal four-way match

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Men's Royal Rumble participants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa

Women's Royal Rumble participants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri

Remembering The Rumbles

Their battle at the end of the 2007 Royal Rumble match set up many future engagements between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Royal Rumble 2023 fight card

Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. WWE

Men's Royal Rumble winner: Cody Rhodes

Women's Royal Rumble winner: Rhea Ripley

Mountain Dew Pitch Black match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens

WWE Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Alexa Bliss

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view signaled the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events took place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It was the second time the Royal Rumble emanated from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).

After being held in a crowdless environment in 2021, fans returned in 2022.

For the fifth year running, there were two Royal Rumble matches -- one for men, one for women -- with the respective winners challenging for the world title of their choice at WrestleMania 38, which will take place on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.

Here's everything you need to know about Royal Rumble 2022, as well as the history of one of WWE's longest running events.

Bobby Lashley challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE

Royal Rumble 2022 results | Reaction

The 34th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 inside of the "WWE Thunderdome" at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL -- the sixth time the event was held in Florida. As a result of measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, there was no live audience inside of the Thunderdome, which WWE utilized from August 2020 through July 2021, at three different venues in the state -- Amway Arena in Orlando, Tropicana Field, and the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. The set utilized video LED boards that broadcasted the faces of fans as a facsimile crowd.

Royal Rumble 2021 results | Reaction

The 33rd edition of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view took place on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. This was the second time the Royal Rumble pay-per-view was held in Houston, and the first time in 31 years. The second ever Royal Rumble PPV, in 1989, was held at "The Summit", formerly the home of the Houston Rockets, which was eventually converted into a megachurch when the Rockets and Houston Comets moved to the Toyota Center in 2003. At that event, Big John Studd entered at No. 27 and won the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which was the main event.

This Royal Rumble marked the second consecutive year in which the Royal Rumble pay-per-view is being held inside of a baseball stadium, following the 2019 Royal Rumble at Phoenix's Chase Field. Previously, WWE held WrestleMania events at four stadiums that housed major league baseball teams -- WrestleMania VI (Toronto's Skydome), WrestleMania X-Seven (Houston Astrodome), WrestleMania XIX (Safeco Field in Seattle) and WrestleMania XXVIII (Sun Life Stadium, previously Joe Robbie Stadium and now Hard Rock Stadium in Miami).

For the third consecutive year, there was both a men's and women's Royal Rumble match. The winner of each match is guaranteed a world title shot at WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Just as Brock Lesnar looked unstoppable in the first half of the Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre connected with a Claymore kick that eliminated the WWE champion. McIntyre would go on to win the match. WWE

Royal Rumble 2020 results | Recap | Rumble Winner Interviews

The 32nd edition of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view took place on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the second time the Royal Rumble was held in Phoenix; the first time this event was held in this city, in 2013, The Rock defeated CM Punk to win the WWE championship -- setting up a WrestleMania main event between The Rock and Royal Rumble match winner John Cena.

2019 Royal Rumble results

2018 Royal Rumble results

Royal Rumble winners

* - The WWE championship was on the line | ^ - Luger and Hart were eliminated simultaneously