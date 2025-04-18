Open Extended Reactions

Becoming the master of drifting takes skill, but as is always the case when machinery is involved, the top is only reachable with the right ride. In JDM: Japanese Drift Master, you'll need to get your arms greasy to get the optimal performances from your vehicles. Developer Gaming Factory has created an in-depth tuning system for the title that provides lots of creative freedom cosmetically and mechanically.

Players will be able to customize their cars from front to back with elements like body kits, rims, bumpers, fenders, mirrors, spoilers and exhausts -- after all, half the fun of drifting is being in awe of the stylish cars executing those maneuvers. Personal taste can also be brought into the game when it comes to the cars' interior designs with steering wheels, gear shifters, and seats all being customizable.

For the technical enthusiasts, all the changes that are possible under the hood are more of a concern, and JDM also wants to deliver in this regard. Hobby mechanics can play around with suspension systems, steering components, sway bars, differentials, camber tuning, ride height adjustment, and tire setups in order to tune their cars to perfection. There will be ways to adjust the vehicles' grip as well, enabling drivers to adopt radically different driving styles depending on their build decisions.

JDM follows a Polish street racer hoping for success in Japan, with the narrative being presented through in-game scenes and manga panels drawn in-house. Gaming Factory wants to capture players with action, drama, and even a little bit of romance as the protagonist sets his course towards becoming a champion in a foreign land. With fully licensed cars from the likes of Nissan, Subaru and Mazda, the single-player game certainly won't lack a feeling of authenticity, even though the developers describe its gameplay as more "simcade" than simulation.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master is set to be released for PC on May 21, 2025.