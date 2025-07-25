Open Extended Reactions

Supercell has announced that it has partnered with Travis Hunter for the Clash of Clans Summer Jam, a series of in-game events designed to help players get their villages back into shape. Picked second overall during the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Heisman Trophy winner is not only a highly respected athlete, but also an active Clash of Clans player -- a fact that became clear when he was caught playing it on his phone on Draft Day.

"I've been grinding Clash of Clans for a while, so when Draft Day came around, I turned to it to pass the time," Hunter commented on the matter. "Playing helps me relax before big moments."

Summer Jam challenges players to log in daily and complete offensive and defensive activities concurrently in a nod to Hunter's own versatility on the field.

The Dark Elixir Bootcamp, which is set to last until Aug. 1, shortens Dark Elixir upgrade times, doubles the resource's production rate and doubles the capabilities of Dark Elixir Drills. After this, the Everything Bootcamp runs until Aug. 8 and provides boosts to all aspects of the game economy.

Players who make the most out of these bonuses by fulfilling mission objectives will have the chance to be recruited by Hunter's personal clan and receive a hefty reward of gems.