Caleb Williams Isaiah Rodgers join Madden NFL 26 Team of the Week 3

EA Sports has revealed the stars getting special items in Madden NFL 26 Ultimate Team as part of Team of the Week 3. TOTW is a program that runs alongside the NFL season and delivers weekly content releases featuring athletes who've had standout performances in the previous week's games.

This week's limited editions with 89 OVR ratings are quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers of the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Champions and Heroes categories feature players like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt.

Here's the full Madden NFL 26 TOTW 3: