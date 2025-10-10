        <
          Colts' Jonathon Taylor leads Week 5 Madden NFL 26 ratings surge

          Jonathan Taylor keeps adding points to his tally. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Oct 10, 2025, 07:48 PM

          Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues his surge to the top of the rankings with another two points added to his OVR, putting him at 93. It's not quite a career high for him, but his momentum is sweeping him in that direction.

          Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in a similar boat. He's reached 90 OVR after gaining another point, equaling his previous career-best season finish from Madden NFL 24.

          Team of the Week 5 members Jeffery Simmons, a Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle benefited from their heroics in the ratings update also -- Simmons' new OVR of 94 sets a career high for himself, while Dowdle made up for his point loss in the second week.

          On the flip side, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III's momentum seems to have fizzled out. After three consecutive weeks of gains, he lost a point, putting him back to 92 OVR.

          The week has been a rollercoaster for the San Francisco 49ers, who saw some of the biggest point moves in both directions: safety Ji'Ayir Brown suffered a five-point loss and tight end Jake Tonges earned four. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey was unable to stop his point decrease. The fourth consecutive loss of points has reduced his OVR to 91, the rating he ended the season with in Madden NFL 20.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 5 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills:

          New York Jets:

          New England Patriots:

          Miami Dolphins:

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals:

          Cleveland Browns:

          Baltimore Ravens:

          Pittsburgh Steelers:

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars:

          Tennessee Titans:

          Indianapolis Colts:

          • Jonathan Taylor: 93 OVR (+2)

          Houston Texans:

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers:

          Las Vegas Raiders:

          Denver Broncos:

          • Nik Bonito: 86 OVR (+1)

          Kansas City Chiefs:

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles:

          Dallas Cowboys:

          Washington Commanders:

          New York Giants:

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions:

          Minnesota Vikings:

          Green Bay Packers:

          Chicago Bears:

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

          New Orleans Saints:

          Carolina Panthers:

          • Rico Dowdle: 81 OVR (+2)

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams:

          Seattle Seahawks:

          Arizona Cardinals:

          San Francisco 49ers: