Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues his surge to the top of the rankings with another two points added to his OVR, putting him at 93. It's not quite a career high for him, but his momentum is sweeping him in that direction.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in a similar boat. He's reached 90 OVR after gaining another point, equaling his previous career-best season finish from Madden NFL 24.

Team of the Week 5 members Jeffery Simmons, a Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle benefited from their heroics in the ratings update also -- Simmons' new OVR of 94 sets a career high for himself, while Dowdle made up for his point loss in the second week.

On the flip side, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III's momentum seems to have fizzled out. After three consecutive weeks of gains, he lost a point, putting him back to 92 OVR.

The week has been a rollercoaster for the San Francisco 49ers, who saw some of the biggest point moves in both directions: safety Ji'Ayir Brown suffered a five-point loss and tight end Jake Tonges earned four. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey was unable to stop his point decrease. The fourth consecutive loss of points has reduced his OVR to 91, the rating he ended the season with in Madden NFL 20.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 5 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills:

James Cook: 92 OVR (-1)

Christian Benford: 83 OVR (-1)

Terrel Bernard: 83 OVR (+3)

Dalton Kincaid: 81 OVR (+1)

Shaq Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)

Jackson Hawes: 67 OVR (+1)

New York Jets:

Garrett Wilson: 87 OVR (+1)

John Simpson: 81 OVR (-1)

Joe Tippmann: 78 OVR (-1)

Justin Fields: 75 OVR (-1)

Mason Taylor: 74 OVR (+2)

New England Patriots:

Stefon Diggs: 88 OVR (+1)

Mike Onwenu: 83 OVR (+1)

Drake Maye: 82 OVR (+1)

Christian Barmore: 80 OVR (-1)

Marcus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Will Campbell: 80 OVR (+1)

Bryce Baringer: 78 OVR (-1)

Miami Dolphins:

Jaylen Waddle: 85 OVR (+1)

Darren Waller: 83 OVR (+1)

Jordyn Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)

James Daniels: 78 OVR (-1)

Kenneth Grant: 76 OVR (-1)

Alexander Mattison: 75 OVR (-1)

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals:

Orlando Brown Jr.: 77 OVR (-2)

Dylan Fairchild: 71 OVR (-1)

Joe Flacco: 71 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Browns:

Corey Bojorquez: 80 OVR (-1)

Carson Schwesinger: 79 OVR (+1)

Tyson Campbell: 78 OVR (-1)

Cam Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)

Maliek Collins: 77 OVR (+1)

Quinshon Judkins: 77 OVR (+1)

Malachi Corley: 69 OVR (-1)

Alex Wright: 68 OVR (+2)

Dillon Gabriel: 68 OVR (+2)

Shedeur Sanders: 66 OVR (-1)

Baltimore Ravens:

Daniel Faalele: 74 OVR (-1)

Joseph Noteboom: 69 OVR (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Alex Highsmith: 87 OVR (-1)

Pat Freiermuth: 82 OVR (-1)

Aaron Rodgers: 78 OVR (+1)

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Josh Hines-Allen: 89 OVR (-1)

Devin Lloyd: 87 OVR (+1)

Travis Hunter: 82 OVR (+1)

Walker Little: 77 OVR (+1)

Trevor Lawrence: 76 OVR (+1)

Patrick Mekari: 74 OVR (-1)

Tennessee Titans:

Jeffery Simmons: 94 OVR (+1)

Calvin Ridley: 79 OVR (+1)

Quandre Diggs: 79 OVR (-1)

Peter Skoronski: 78 OVR (+1)

Will Levis: 69 OVR (-1)

Indianapolis Colts:

Jonathan Taylor: 93 OVR (+2)

Charvarius Ward: 89 OVR (+1)

Tyler Warren: 82 OVR (+2)

Germaine Pratt: 78 OVR (-1)

Daniel Jones: 77 OVR (+2)

Samson Ebukam: 76 OVR (+1)

Tanor Bortolini: 72 OVR (+1)

Houston Texans:

Derek Stingley Jr.: 91 OVR (-1)

Will Anderson Jr.: 90 OVR (+1)

Jalen Pitre: 83 OVR (+1)

Ka'imi Fairbairn: 81 OVR (+1)

Ed Ingram: 77 OVR (+1)

Dameon Pierce: 76 OVR (-1)

Juice Scruggs: 71 OVR (-1)

Jake Andrews: 67 OVR (+1)

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers:

Derwin James Jr.: 93 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert: 89 OVR (-1)

Daiyan Henley: 84 OVR (-1)

Ladd McConkey: 83 OVR (-1)

Odafe Oweh: 79 OVR (-3)

Andre James: 71 OVR (-1)

Trey Pipkins III: 69 OVR (-1)

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jackson Powers-Johnson: 79 OVR (+1)

Geno Smith: 75 OVR (-3)

Jordan Meredith: 74 OVR (-1)

Devin White: 70 OVR (+1)

Denver Broncos:

Courtland Sutton: 86 OVR (+1)

Nik Bonito: 86 OVR (+1)

Evan Engram: 80 OVR (-1)

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes: 96 OVR (+1)

Drue Tranquill: 85 OVR (+1)

Josh Simmons: 79 OVR (+2)

Xavier Worthy: 79 OVR (-1)

Tyquan Thornton: 75 OVR (+1)

Elijah Mitchell: 74 OVR (-1)

Derrick Nnadi: 73 OVR (-1)

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles:

DeVonta Smith: 90 OVR (+1)

A.J. Brown: 89 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts: 86 OVR (-1)

Jihaad Campbell: 80 OVR (+2)

Joshua Uche: 75 OVR (+1)

Andrew Mukuba: 74 OVR (+1)

Dallas Cowboys:

Dak Prescott: 90 OVR (+1)

Trevon Diggs: 84 OVR (+1)

Ryan Flournoy: 72 OVR (+3)

James Houston: 71 OVR (+2)

T.J. Bass: 69 OVR (+2)

Brock Hoffman: 67 OVR (+1)

Shemar James: 67 OVR (+1)

Washington Commanders:

Deebo Samuel: 84 OVR (+1)

Dorance Armstrong: 79 OVR (+1)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 75 OVR (+2)

Chris Paul: 69 OVR (+1)

Jordan Magee: 66 OVR (-1)

New York Giants:

Andrew Thomas: 89 OVR (+1)

Paulson Adebo: 81 OVR (-1)

Jermaine Eluemunor: 76 OVR (-1)

Dane Belton: 74 OVR (+1)

Russell Wilson: 72 OVR (-2)

Darius Muasau: 68 OVR (+2)

NFC North

Detroit Lions:

Kerby Joseph: 91 OVR (+1)

Sam LaPorta: 87 OVR (+1)

Jack Campbell: 86 OVR (+1)

Jack Fox: 78 OVR (-1)

Graham Glasgow: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaac TeSlaa: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Vikings:

T.J. Hockenson: 86 OVR (-1)

Adam Thielen: 78 OVR (-1)

Carson Wentz: 66 OVR (+1)

Green Bay Packers:

Rasheed Walker: 79 OVR (-1)

MarShawn Lloyd: 72 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bears:

DJ Moore: 85 OVR (-1)

Cole Kmet: 79 OVR (-1)

Roschon Johnson: 71 OVR (-1)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Antoine Winfield Jr.: 92 OVR (+1)

Baker Mayfield: 87 OVR (+1)

Chris Godwin Jr.: 84 OVR (-1)

Chase McLaughlin: 80 OVR (+2)

Emeka Egbuka: 80 OVR (+1)

Tykee Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Tez Johnson: 70 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Saints:

Rashid Shaheed: 80 OVR (+1)

Kendre Miller: 76 OVR (+1)

Kool-Aid McKinstry: 75 OVR (+1)

Pete Werner: 75 OVR (-1)

Alontae Taylor: 74 OVR (+1)

Spencer Rattler: 70 OVR (+1)

Carolina Panthers:

Derrick Brown: 95 OVR (+1)

Rico Dowdle: 81 OVR (+2)

Mike Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Brady Christensen: 74 OVR (+1)

Bryce Young: 74 OVR (+1)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams:

Jared Verse: 88 OVR (+1)

Poona Ford: 81 OVR (+1)

Quentin Lake: 79 OVR (-1)

Nate Landman: 77 OVR (+2)

Coleman Shelton: 73 OVR (+1)

Justin Dedich: 67 OVR (+3)

Seattle Seahawks:

Riq Woolen: 82 OVR (-1)

Sam Darnold: 81 OVR (+2)

Ernest Jones IV: 80 OVR (-1)

Byron Murphy II: 79 OVR (+1)

Abraham Lucas: 77 OVR (+1)

AJ Barner: 71 OVR (+3)

Anthony Bradford: 71 OVR (-2)

Dareke Young: 67 OVR (+1)

Arizona Cardinals:

Budda Baker: 90 OVR (-2)

Garrett Williams: 79 OVR (-1)

Will Johnson: 78 OVR (+1)

Will Hernandez: 72 OVR (-1)

Emari Demercado: 70 OVR (-1)

San Francisco 49ers:

Christian McCaffrey: 91 OVR (-1)

Dominick Puni: 82 OVR (-1)

Kendrick Bourne: 77 OVR (+1)

Dee Winters: 76 OVR (+1)